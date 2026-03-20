The ‘Madness’ in Oxford: Miami of Ohio making basketball history

RedHawks take on Volunteers at 4:45 p.m. today.
Miami fans cheer and clap hands with players following an 89-79 win over Southern Methodist in an NCAA First Four game on Wednesday, March 18 at University of Dayton Arena. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

Miami fans cheer and clap hands with players following an 89-79 win over Southern Methodist in an NCAA First Four game on Wednesday, March 18 at University of Dayton Arena. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
Lifestyles
By Brooke Bunch
1 hour ago
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Miami University has crashed the NCAA Tournament in a way that feels equal parts thrilling, improbable and a little surreal.

The RedHawks, an 11-seed, fought their way in through the First Four, knocking off SMU and earning a spot in the main bracket. For casual fans, it was a double take moment.

For alumni and MAC diehards, it was validation.

A small town, suddenly center stage

Oxford is used to a certain rhythm.

It’s a college town where weekends revolve around campus life, where local bars and coffee shops hum with familiar faces. But when a team like Miami punches its ticket to the NCAA Tournament, that rhythm shifts overnight.

Suddenly, tip-off times dictate the day. Watch parties replace quiet dinners. Alumni start texting each other like it’s freshman year again.

The unpredictability factor

If March Madness has a defining trait, it’s unpredictability.

And Miami embodies that.

Their path – grinding through the First Four just to earn a place in the main bracket – already reads like a script built for chaos. Add in a matchup against a powerhouse program, and the stakes feel even more dramatic.

The loudest – and least dressed fans – in the arena

The Miami University swim team showed up in Speedo-like swimsuits to support the Redhawks against the SMU Mustangs on Wednesday. According to an article on people.com, the gimmick worked for Miami, “apparently becoming enough of a distraction to force Mustangs player Corey Washington to miss a free throw in the second half of the game, which the Redhawks went on to win in a 89-79 upset.”

“It’s really hard to shoot when you see a bunch of half-naked men in the background,” Miami freshman Justin Kirby – who was also lined up for the free throw – said in an article on nytimes.com.

Miami launched 41 three-pointers and made 16 of them – both First Four records.

The No. 11 seed RedHawks knocked off SMU 89-79 to finish out the First Four in Dayton. It’s the program’s first NCAA Tournament win since Wally Szczerbiak led a Sweet 16 run in 1999. The RedHawks advanced to face No. 6 Tennessee today in the first round in Philadelphia (4:25 p.m. March 20, TBS).

On Instagram, Miami basketball’s official Instagram handle – @miamioh_bball – says it all when it posted, “Next stop: Philly. #UnFinishedBusiness #MiamiMindset #RiseUpRedHawks.”

Fans replied:

  • WE WANT TENNESSEE!!!
  • I’m so proud ❤️ Love & Honor!!!
  • RESPECT!

Content Creator Brooke Bunch may be reached at brooke_bunch@yahoo.com.

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About the Author

Brooke is an executive speechwriter and brand strategist with an interior design hobby. She's an aspiring wake surfer, novelist and Miami University of Ohio graduate. Reach her at brooke_bunch@yahoo.com.