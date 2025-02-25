‘The Big Show’ in Springfield is Saturday

Tickets cost $85 apiece and tables of 10 are available for $850. Silent auction items will be open for bid through 11 p.m. March 1.

Salute to the Arts celebrates what the SAC organization does and introduces what’s coming up, said Arif Mirza, event chair and SAC board past president.

“It’s a chance to get the community excited about the end of winter and brighter days ahead and what better way than to get people together than to get a first look at this year’s Summer Arts Festival schedule,” he said.

The event will include special Easter eggs that will hint at some of the festival’s acts and the schedule will be revealed during the show. The festival will open June 12 in Veterans Park.

The evening will begin with complimentary champagne and live entertainment from The Amazing Giants and the Youth Arts Ambassadors. There will also be table wine and gourmet grazing and charcuterie stations.

One of the annual highlights is a live auction with up to 14 experiences and items such as a special experience tied to the Arts Festival for up to 10 people; special festival pit seats; VIP opportunities and more.

The silent auction, which is currently accepting bids, has 70 items available. These include live shows in Springfield, Columbus, Cincinnati and Dayton; golf trips; memberships; art; themed baskets; collectibles; autographs; and many other items.

Silent auction items can be viewed at springfieldartscouncil.auctions.networkforgood.com/auctions/Salute.

All funds raised will go toward supporting all SAC programming including the festival, Youth Arts Ambassadors, BrightLight education program and other activities.

“We’re especially proud of our youth arts programming. It’s nice to see some of our alumni coming back and teaching the current kids,” Mirza said. “We also love we have the longest running admission-free arts festival in the country. We really hope the community will be there to support all these great programs or bids on auction items.”

Future SAC shows will include the Youth Arts Ambassadors’ production of “Beetlejuice Jr.,” March 7-8 at the John Legend Theater and the Showtime series presentation “Chris Ruggiero – Livin’ the Dream” on March 21 at the Clark State Performing Arts Center.

To purchase tickets or for more information on Salute to the Arts, go to www.springfieldartscouncil.org/event/the-big-show-salute-to-the-arts-benefit-auction-2025/ or call 937-324-2712.