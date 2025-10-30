The 2026 Voices of America Country Music Festival in West Chester has already revealed a headliner

Blake Shelton performs "Texas" during the 60th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Country Music Superstar Blake Shelton will perform at the four-day Voices of America Country Music Festival in 2026.

Shelton is the first headliner announced for the large festival that takes place every August at the Voice of America MetroPark grounds in West Chester Twp.

Festival organizers are known to reveal headliners and other performers throughout the year as the concert inches closer on the calendar. This year’s event is Aug. 6-9, 2026.

The four-day Voices of America Country Music Fest happened from Thursday, Aug. 7 to Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, at Voice of America MetroPark in West Chester Twp. 45 acts played the festival, which also featured plenty of food truck options, vendors and drink booths. Here’s Friday night’s highlights featuring Carrie Underwood’s headlining set and Shaboozey. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

The event in August 2025 brought an estimated 100,000 people to Butler County. Headliners were Darius Rucker, Carrie Underwood, HARDY and Bailey Zimmerman.

Shelton’s appearance in 2026 will likely mean tickets go fast: The performer has had 29 No. 1 singles and 13 million albums.

Tickets may be purchased online and a price increase is expected Nov. 9, organizers said.

