Test-taking tips students can employ to overcome test anxiety

The American Psychological Association defines test anxiety as tension and apprehensiveness that arises when taking a test, frequently resulting in decreased performance. The Mayo Clinic notes mild nervousness before a test is typical, and can actually have a positive impact by sharpening students’ focus and attention. But students who find their pre-test jitters are interfering with their performance and even adversely affecting their mood could be dealing with test anxiety. Any student can develop test anxiety, but it’s equally important to note that all students can overcome it as well. The following test-taking tips can help students with text anxiety overcome their nerves the next time they have an exam.

Develop an efficient, consistent study routine

The Mayo Clinic advises students to embrace a consistent pre-test routine. A routine can employ test-taking strategies educators and counselors recommend that emphasize efficiency when studying. In addition, the Mayo Clinic recommends a study routine that involves studying in the same place a test will be taken or a similar environment. For example, students can study at their desks at home so they feel familiar with the environment in which they will take the test, which is most likely to be a classroom where students sit at desks. Consistency in a study routine can help students identify what works and doesn’t work, and they can then stick to those parts of their routine that are effective.

Take the pressure off yourself

Verywell Mind urges students to avoid feeling that they must produce a perfect performance on their test. Recognition that you’ve put in the work to prepare and are therefore ready to be tested can be enough to calm pre-test nervousness.

Prioritize rest

The Division of Sleep Medicine at Harvard Medical School notes that poor or inadequate sleep can cause irritability and stress, while a good night’s rest enhances well-being. Students should prioritize rest every night, but especially the night before a test. Adolescents need more sleep each night than they or their parents may realize. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, teens need nine to 9.5 hours of sleep each night because they go through a second stage of cognitive maturation during adolescence. Medical experts recommend college-age students get between seven and nine hours of sleep per night. Adequate sleep can increase the chances students enter a testing environment in a positive mood that can help to calm pre-test nerves.

Speak with teachers

Teachers may offer their own test-taking strategies that can help students calm their nerves, so students are urged to share their experiences if they believe they’re dealing with test anxiety. Teachers also know of school policies that might allow for alternative test-taking procedures for students who struggle in traditional testing environments.

Test anxiety affects many students. When pre-test nervousness proves difficult to overcome, students can explore various strategies to reduce their anxiety in the hopes of fulfilling their academic potential.