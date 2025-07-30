Suggestions for managing menopause symptoms

What most women don’t know is ... they have a lot of power to feel better.

Lifestyle changes can include a balanced diet, regular exercise or relaxation techniques, while some women turn to yoga, hypnosis, acupuncture or pelvic floor exercises to manage symptoms.

Hormone replacement helps

Dr. Neetu Gupta, an OB/GYN who spoke earlier in this series about the challenges of menopause, is passionate about educating patients on how to manage symptoms. One option includes hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

“It is the most effective option for menopausal symptoms and generally speaking, estrogen does not increase the risk of breast cancer,” she said. “HRT not only eliminates hot flashes, but it also protects bones from osteoporosis, reduces cardiovascular mortality if started early in menopause and decreases the risk of colon cancer. HRT improves mood, sleep, energy levels, memory and concentration.”

HRT can also help women combat weight gain and maintain muscle tone.

Natural remedies

Natural remedies may include the use of plants and herbs, such as Chinese herbs, soy or black cohosh, but there are limited studies on these products. Other options include red clover, kava, dong quai or evening primrose oil, but the products are considered dietary supplements have not been evaluated for effectiveness or the safety of long-term use.

“Natural” therapy options do not require FDA approval, and women should always tell their doctor about any over the counter medications they take.

Moisture a must

Gupta also notes that over the counter vaginal moisturizer can be used daily, and lubricants can be used as needed to address vaginal dryness or pain during sex.

“They do not contain hormones, so they do not have an effect on the vagina’s thickness or elasticity,” she said.

HRT is recommended for women who are within 10 years of menopause onset or under 60 years old.

The Menopause Society, a highly regarded resource for women, offers information on a wide variety of topics, including a glossary, HRT options and tips for choosing a certified menopause practitioner.

Above all, women need to speak up and advocate for themselves. Women should track their symptoms and the intensity, and bring a list of questions to appointments.

“See your OB-GYN regularly and discuss how you are feeling,” Gupta said. “There are hormonal and non hormonal options to help you through this phase of life.”

