‘Sports Equinox’ hits outdoor enthusiasts, too

While the technical fall equinox happens in September, where equal hours of sunlight and darkness shine on the equator, for outdoor enthusiasts in Southwest Ohio, the “outdoor equinox” of overlapping opportunities happens reliably in the first week of November.

The days are crisp with a slight warming from the sun, but you’ll only work up a sweat if you want to. Shrinking daylight hours add some urgency to take advantage of it all — and there is a lot to do.

Fishing

Unlike many other states, Southwest Ohio anglers aren’t restricted by dates or seasons on fishing regulations. (That doesn’t apply statewide, and always check site-specific regulations). That means we don’t have to wait until spring, there’s no ice on the water yet, and the opportunities are up to our choosing.

Locally, walleye, muskies and trout in the Mad River are still feeding. Pleasure boats on the big reservoirs are gone, as are most of the kayaks and canoes. You’re likely to have the water all to yourself.

Hiking and camping

The cooler days after the first frost drive away most of the flying, biting bugs, make it ideal for hiking and camping. (Stay vigilant for ticks year-round). There’s typically some color still left in the leaves, but the canopy is opening and vistas are longer. That makes those treks to ridgetops and other inclines even more rewarding.

It’s also cool enough that bonfires and s’mores make welcome sense, and tents aren’t swelteringly hot like summer. Like the waterways this time of the year, most of the public is elsewhere, lending peace and solitude to the trails and campsites.

Hunting

Those who enjoy all of the outdoor pursuits probably have the most problems making a decision, especially regarding hunting. Like always, be sure to check ODNR regulations for specifics, but the list of open seasons is long. Deer archery is in full swing and the rut is underway, putting bucks on the move. Woodcock and Mourning Dove seasons, as well as seasons for several other migratory birds, are still open as they move through.

So is the season for squirrels that are here year-round and more visible now that some leaves have fallen from the mast-producing trees.

Ring-necked Pheasant, Bobwhite Quail (in select counties) and Cottontail Rabbit all open November 7th this year. It’s a real quandary to decide what to do and where to go, with more options than flipping a coin can help decide.

Habitat

Much like farmers clear some fields in preparation for spring planting, now is the time to think about tackling invasive species and prepping areas for spring. As the local leaves turn and fall, invasive Amur honeysuckle hangs on to its green leaves. T

his makes it easy to identify and eradicate. You can pull the small ones. Larger ones need cut and either treated immediately with glyphosate-based herbicide or making sure that the stump doesn’t receive any sunlight. Leaving leaves, fallen limbs and trees where you can helps local insects and on up the foodchain to larger animals.

If you set out bird feeders, it’s a great time to clean them and get ready for the colder days ahead.

Voting

Like the environment, nearly everything we do and decide has an impact beyond what’s right in front of us at the moment. Take time to think about the long-term and exercise your right to vote for what matters to you.

My favorite week

If it isn’t clear by now, the first week of November is top of my list of favorite weeks in the year. Whatever your passion, I hope you make time to get out and enjoy what Southwest Ohio has to offer.

Check your local parks departments and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources website a list of events, maps and everything else you need to safely enjoy your time outdoors.