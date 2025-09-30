Senior wellness involves embracing aging through movement, mindfulness and meals

The National Council on Aging estimates that nearly 40 percent of adults, age 60 and older, are obese. Obesity is recognized as a chronic disease and can lead to other health issues, such as diabetes, sleep apnea, heart disease or high blood pressure.

Rick Hall, the owner and director of Griswold Home Care for Southeast Dayton, notes that walking is a great form of exercise for seniors.

“It’s low-impact and you can do it almost anywhere” he said. “Start with short walks and gradually increase your duration and speed.”

Exercise is essential for mental health, as it helps release endorphins to combat stress, depression and anxiety.

The CDC recognizes that long-term benefits of exercise include preventing cancer, protecting brain health, lowering the risk of heart disease, improving bone health and helping seniors continue independent living.

“Regular physical activity can increase blood flow to the brain which helps with memory, which can be great for seniors,” Hall said. “Exercise also helps you sleep better, which is important for managing stress.”

For those with limited mobility, chair aerobics or chair yoga can be helpful because the seated position keeps pressure off joints. Resistance bands can also be used for arm curls or leg extensions, to build strength.

Hall recommends a combination of healthy eating and regular exercise for a sustainable lifestyle change. Nutrient dense food, focusing on protein or fiber can help maintain muscle mass and aid digestion. Meal prepping and shopping sales can help seniors maximize nutritious meals.

In addition to healthy meals and exercise, it is also important for seniors to stay hydrated.

Retirement means freedom in each person’s schedule, and time to focus on favorite or new hobbies, in addition to expanding a social network. Clubs or senior centers offer socialization and exercises geared toward the older adult demographic. Video chats can also help seniors stay connected with friends and family who do not live in their area.

“My advice would be to embrace every day as an opportunity to learn and connect with others,” Hall said. “Your later years are a time for growth, joy, and new adventures, so make the most of them.”