Breaking: Ohio Report Card: Here’s the state ratings for local school districts

Pumpkin patches in Dayton: Where to find them in the region

Fall Farm Family Fun is in full swing at Young's Jersey Dairy. CONTRIBUTED

Fall Farm Family Fun is in full swing at Young's Jersey Dairy. CONTRIBUTED
THINGS TO DO
By
1 minute ago
X

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 1 billion pounds of pumpkin was harvested in 2022. While states like California, Indiana and Virginia produce more pumpkins than Ohio, the Buckeye state is far from lacking in the fruit.

Across the Dayton area alone, there are several patches producing thousands of pumpkins for families to bring home. The following is a guide to a number of them:

🎃Kleather’s Pumpkin Patch

Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily through Oct. 30. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 31

Location: 90 W. Central Ave., Springboro

Description: Open since 1976, Kleather’s is a family-owned seasonal store known for selling pumpkins, squash, mums, fall décor and more.

🎃Brumbaugh Fruit Farm

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, nooon-7 p.m. Sunday

Location: 6420 Arcanum Hollansburg Road, Arcanum

Description: For the autumn season, guests at Brumbaugh Fruit Farm in Arcanum will be able to take home a variety of pumpkins.

ExploreSee also: Local corn mazes: A guide to where to get lost in the Dayton region

🎃Niederman Family Farm

The Niederman Farm in 2020. Pictured at the tractor ride are, from left, Megan Davis, Chandler Davis, Diana Zinn, Gracelyn Stenger (on Diana's lap), Mason Zinn and Jeff Stapleton.

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

icon to expand image

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Hours: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, 4-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday Sept. 19 through Oct. 26

Location: 5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Road, Liberty Twp.

Description: Alongside various activities and fall-themed treats, Niederman Family Farm will be home to a pumpkin patch this fall. Prices will be based on the size and look of each item.

🎃Windmill Farm Market

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday Sept. 20 through Oct. 26

Location: 1454 E. Ohio 73, Springboro

Description: Famous for its hayrides, the Windmill Farm Market additionally features a selection of pumpkins for guests to purchase.

🎃Young’s Jersey Dairy

Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 20 through Oct. 26

Location: 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

Description: One of Yellow Spring’s most popular attractions, Young’s Jersey Dairy will offer a variety of activities this fall, including a pick-your-own pumpkin patch.

🎃Lucas Brother’s Fall Festival

Hours: 5-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday Sept. 26 through Oct. 26

Location: 3269 Ferry Road, Bellbrook

Description: The Lucas Brother’s Fall Festival, held each year at Candlebrook Farms, features a children’s corn maze, play areas, a sunflower patch and a pick-your-own pumpkin patch. Pricing will be based on weight.

🎃Burger Farm and Garden Center

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Sept. 27 through Oct. 26

Location: 7849 Main St., Newtown

Description: Guests at the Burger Farm and Garden Center’s Fall Festival can take a hayride to its pumpkin patch. There, guests can choose their own mini pumpkin to bring home.

🎃Burwinkel Farms

Burwinkel Farms is a family-owned farm that has been in operation since 1918. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

icon to expand image

Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily Sept. 27 through Oct. 31

Location: 4359 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton

Description: As a part of its “Fall Family Fun,” guests at Burwinkel Farms can bring home a small pumpkin from its pick-your-own pumpkin patch. This activity is included with admission.

🎃Pumpkin Valley Farm

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Sept. 27 through Oct. 26

Location: 100 Union Falls Road, Dayton

Description: This fall, Pumpkin Valley Farm will offer a corn maze, a cow train ride, play areas and a pumpkin patch. Pumpkins will be priced based on weight, with all pumpkins under five pounds set at $5.

🎃Peifer Orchards

Hours: End of September

Location: 4590 US 68, Yellow Springs

Description: Peifer Orchards will host its U-Pick Pumpkins event this fall. More details are forthcoming.

ExploreSee also: Hidden Valley Orchards revamping food program, adding farm-grown products to retail store

🎃Hidden Valley Orchards

Hours: Oct. 11-12

Location: 5474 N. OH 48, Lebanon

Description: After being purchased by new owners this year, Hidden Valley Orchards will host Pumpkin Days Oct. 11-12. This event will feature a pumpkin patch and other themed activities.

Submit your venue

Don’t see your pumpkin patch or venue on the list? Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com to get it added.

In Other News
1
A ride through the history of the Kings Island building where a new...
2
Tailgating this weekend? Here are some items you may not have thought...
3
Review: ‘Spine’ is a book that reminds us youthful mistakes usually...
4
Flyover country? Birds, bats and butterflies migrate through our area
5
Why Holiday World in Santa Claus, Ind. might be worth the drive this...

About the Author

Born and raised in the Dayton area, Alex Cutler has always had a deep passion for the city and its history.  In 2022, he received his degrees in Multimedia Journalism and Communications from Sinclair Community College.