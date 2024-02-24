PHOTOS: See inside the National Afro-American Museum & Cultural Center in Wilberforce

Step inside the National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center, located at 1350 Brush Row Rd. in Wilberforce on the campus of Central State University. Current exhibitions include African Americans Fighting for a Double Victory, Queens of the Heartland, Rhythm of Revolution: The Transformative Power of Black Art, 1619 to the Present and Orgins of Tawawa: The History of Wilberforce. The museum is operated by Ohio History Connection. For more info, visit ohiohistory.org/naamcc. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER