PHOTOS: Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters perform in Bellefontaine

Bellflower, California-based rock band Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters played a concert at the historic Holland Theatre, located at 127 E. Columbus Ave. in downtown Bellefontaine on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. Built between 1930-1931 and restored in 2019, The Holland Theatre is the only existing atmospheric theater in the United States that features 17th century Dutch architecture as well as the only atmospheric theater with a copyrighted design. Fran Moran & The Nervous Wrecks opened the show. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER