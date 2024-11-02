PHOTOS: 2024 Dayton Dia de los Muertos Celebration at Dayton Metro Library

The Dayton Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Celebration happened on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at Dayton Metro Library Main in downtown Dayton. This event is the longest running celebration of its kind in the state of Ohio. Festivities included Catrina face painting, a small parade around the library, dance performances by Troupe Roja and Orgullo Mexicano, altar (ofrenda) displays, a community tree of life and more. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER