Ohio Renaissance Festival back with new show and food offerings; attendance cap still in place

“I call it a 16th-century theme park,” said David Smith, the festival’s entertainment director. “A lot of people go in thinking its like one of those events where you recreate history and everyone’s wearing wool and everything, and I’m like ‘no, no, this is more fun, its more fantasy.’”

Over the past several years, the event has seen a huge rise in popularity, even forcing the festival to cap attendance. Smith, whose been with the festival since 1998, has seen this shift firsthand.

“We’ve become bigger and better,” said Smith. “When 2015 came, and the new owners picked it up, they just started investing a whole lot more in the property.”

Shows such as “Game of Thrones” and games including “Baldur’s Gate 3″ have brought fantasy to the forefront of pop culture — something which Smith theorizes also helped attendance.

“I do think some of it is popular media,” said Smith. “Whether it be historical, whether it be The Hobbit or things like that, that just really pushed [fantasy] and of course, we’ve grown as it has grown.”

Throughout the 30-acre festival, guests will be able to shop at more than 100 vendors who are selling a variety of fantasy crafts and items. Swords, cloaks, hats, jewelry and hundreds of other treasures can be found.

Various live shows and activities are also offered, including musicians, jousting and armored combat matches, falconry shows, dancing and the famous “Mudde Show.”

One of the aforementioned additions will be Lady Ophelia’s Dance, where the titular performer will invite guests on stage to learn various dance moves.

There will also be expanded food offerings, headlined by the new Veggie Shack. As the title suggests, this venue will focus on vegetarian dishes such as portobello mushroom wraps.

Many of the festival favorites, including the turkey leg and lavender-infused lemonade, will still be available.

Each weekend of the event will also feature a different theme. These range from Vikings and pirates to time travelers and heroes. While guests are not required to dress on theme, these provide a template for those unsure of what to wear.

Guests can arrive without a costume, too.

Due to the event’s popularity, Smith encouraged guests to get their tickets in advance and online, as attendance will again be capped this year.

“We do have a few [tickets] available at the gate but it just depends how the day is,” said Smith. “It can get busy busy.”

HOW TO GO

What: Ohio Renaissance Festival

When: 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. weekends Aug. 30 through Oct. 26

Where: 10542 E. OH 73, Waynesville

More info: renfestival.com