No promises it will last 50 years, but Clark County couple shares fruitcake recipe

Janet Dobson shared the recipe for her mother’s wedding cake. John Dobson warned they cannot guarantee anyone else’s will last for 50 years.

Wedding Cake (Dark Fruit Cake) for 150

Ingredients:

2 lb dark raisins

2 lb golden raisins

2 lb currants

1 lb candied peel

1 lb candied cherries

2 lb blanched slivered almonds

1 lb all purpose flour

1 t baking soda

1 lb butter

1 lb sugar

½ C molasses

½ C corn syrup

1 t cinnamon

1 t allspice

2 t nutmeg

1 lb eggs

1 t vanilla

1 t lemon extract

1 C brandy or orange juice

Optional almond paste

Directions:

In 8-qt container, combine all the fruits and almonds. In separate bowl, whisk together flour and baking soda. Stir this mixture into fruit. Combine gently but thoroughly.

Over low heat, melt butter in 2-quart saucepan. Add syrups and spices to butter and mix thoroughly. Do not allow to boil or burn. Remove from heat and stir into fruit mixture.

In large mixing bowl combine eggs, vanilla and lemon extract. Beat well. Stir in brandy OR orange juice. Pour mixture over fruit and combine thoroughly.

Fill prepared pans (see below) ¾ full. Lay a piece of foil loosely on top of each pan for first 2 hours of baking. Bake 4-6 hours at 275°F. Cake is done when broom straw comes out clean or cake feels firm and finger leaves no imprint.

Let cake cool in pans. Remove oiled paper, wrap in plastic wrap, and store in a cool place such as a refrigerator for several weeks. Almond paste may be applied at any time. To apply almond paste, roll it about 1/2″ thick and cut it to fit the top of the cake. Brush the cake lightly with corn syrup, then lay the sheet of paste on top and gently press it down.

How to prepare pans

Line pans with two to four layers of buttered or oiled paper extending 1″ above top of pan.