Newly renovated exhibit at U.S. Air Force museum showcases history of women in flight

The roots of the organization go back to 1942, where General Henry H. Arnold created two groups consisting of women to help support the military’s needs to ferry aircraft. These groups, the Women’s Auxiliary Ferrying Squadron and the Women’s Flying Training Detachment, were merged the next the year to create the Women Airforce Service Pilots.

More than 1,000 civilian women went through the program, transporting all 77 types of aircraft to 126 army bases across the world. This, alongside other female-led military operations, led to more than half of all aircraft being ferried by women during World War II.

These female pilots were later seen in non-ferrying roles, such as test pilots and flight instructors.

The pilots in the program did not see combat, as the organization was created to limit non-combat roles for men during World War II. However, these women logged more than 60 million miles in the air over the organization’s two years.

“Breaking Ground: Women Airforce Service Pilots” tells the story of these women with infographics, artifacts and more.

“I think the title of the exhibit says it all.” said the museum’s Research Curator Meghan Anderson. “Their hard work, determination, success and sacrifice allowed women after them to continue pushing boundaries and pursuing careers in flight. Their service should not be just a footnote in USAF history, it deserves to be highlighted.”

The exhibit is split into several sections, each highlighting a different aspect of the Women Airforce Service Pilots. These include “Flying the Army Way,” which explains how these women were trained, and “Disbandment and Overdue Recognition,” which explores the end of the program and the pilots receiving the Congressional Gold Medal from President Obama in 2009.

HOW TO GO

What: “Breaking Ground: Women Airforce Service Pilots”

Where: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton

Cost: Free

When: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. daily

More info: nationalmuseum.af.mil or call 937-255-3286

