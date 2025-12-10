Move over, poinsettias: Amaryllis are great flowers for the holidays, too

When purchasing, the bulb’s size matters. The bigger the bulb, the greater the bloom display. The bigger ones sometimes have two flower stems, each with four flowers.

The bloom stem, with the bud on top, sometimes grows as much as an inch a day. The flowers are atop a stem that could be anywhere from 12-24”. At times, because of the size of the flowers, the stems may need to be staked.

Atop the stem appear four large flowers; these can be anywhere from 5-6 inches to 10 inches in width. All four appear at the same time, making quite a splash.

When they finish blooming, cut the flower stem all the way back to the bulb. Continue caring for the bulb as you would any houseplant. Foliage appears next with strap-like leaves, up to 24” long.

The foliage is what helps make next year’s flowers through photosynthesis. Sugars are stored in the bulb for the next season. Therefore, continue maintaining the plant through the summer season to build back the bulb. I put them outside in the shade and fertilize and water regularly.

At the end of August, I cut the foliage off, back to the top of the bulb, and placed the pot in a dark place in the basement. They don’t require a resting period to bloom again, but I don’t have a place to keep them growing from September through December. You can keep them growing inside, and they will bloom when ready.

I usually take the pot out of the dark and begin watering in early January (for blooms in dreary winter months). The buds will appear, and they will bloom again.

I should practice what I preach! A few weeks ago, I wrote about insect infestations on houseplants and how to prevent them while bringing them into the house. I didn’t listen to my advice, and now I have a mess.

I recently discovered that the mealybug I mentioned in the previous column is everywhere. They are on my ZZ plant, but also a few of my succulents, two Chinese evergreens, and a few other miscellaneous plants that were near the epicenter.

Fortunately, I found systemic insecticide and used it on all my houseplants, just in case. If I don’t knock this down now, I will eventually end up either cutting all my houseplants back (not possible on some) or throwing them in the compost pile.

And finally, Happy 43rd anniversary to my husband. He is not a plant person, but he helps me with anything I ask, and I truly appreciate and love him. He is the one who, when I bring a new plant home, thinks — where is that going? — but he doesn’t say anything.

Usually.