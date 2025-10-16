Meijer has already released its holiday toy guide: The oldies are still goodies

Explore More Lifestyles content

The “Classic Game of Sweet Revenge” ... SORRY! ... is part of the toy guide this year, too.

What shoppers might like about the digital guide to toys is each item lists where it might be found in a local Meijer store if they want to buy it in-person. The guide includes the aisle and section numbers.

The Holiday Toy Guide lists items according to cost, so there is a $10 and under section, $20 and under, and more, as well as a sale section. There are some newer items our reporting team found intriguing: The LankyBox Mystery Giant Milky Jug Box costs $49.99 and is based on a highly viewed YouTube gaming duo, Justin and Adam, and their cast of animated characters.

We checked it out — the LankyBox YouTube channel has more than 42 million subscribers! It appears to be promoting its toys at Target and Walmart, but we definitely found the Milky Jug set through Meijer.

The reporting team also liked this LEGO Christmas Table Decoration, which incorporates toys into the whole season. It’s $39.99.

Meijer curated a list of “Top Toys” and it includes:

