Meijer has already released its holiday toy guide: The oldies are still goodies

Retail stores have started launching their top toys lists for early holiday season shoppers, including Meijer.
The Holiday Toy Guide for 2025 shows new LEGO sets, Barbies and technology items from major brands Apple, PlayStation and Nintendo, among others. And the nostalgic games remain popular: Trouble, with the iconic Pop-O-Matic bubble, is advertised in the toy guide, along with Twister, SIMON, CONNECT4 and JENGA.
The “Classic Game of Sweet Revenge” ... SORRY! ... is part of the toy guide this year, too.
What shoppers might like about the digital guide to toys is each item lists where it might be found in a local Meijer store if they want to buy it in-person. The guide includes the aisle and section numbers.
The Holiday Toy Guide lists items according to cost, so there is a $10 and under section, $20 and under, and more, as well as a sale section.
There are some newer items our reporting team found intriguing: The LankyBox Mystery Giant Milky Jug Box costs $49.99 and is based on a highly viewed YouTube gaming duo, Justin and Adam, and their cast of animated characters.
We checked it out — the LankyBox YouTube channel has more than 42 million subscribers! It appears to be promoting its toys at Target and Walmart, but we definitely found the Milky Jug set through Meijer.
The reporting team also liked this LEGO Christmas Table Decoration, which incorporates toys into the whole season. It’s $39.99.
Meijer curated a list of “Top Toys” and it includes:
- LEGO Botanicals Happy Plants
- Wonderfully You 18″ Dolls
- Play-Doh Barbie Designer Fashion Show
- Stitch gifts: From the new live-action hit Disney movie, Lilo and Stitch: Many Moods of Stitch Interactive Plush, Angel Weighted Plush or Collectible Stitch Figures
- Tonies Toniebox 2 Ms. Rachel Starter Set
- Jurassic World Villain Dino
- Fuggler Plush
Top tech gifts for 2025
- Nintendo Switch 2
- PlayStation 5
- Apple AirPods Pro 3
- iPad A16
KEY SHOPPING DATES TO KNOW
- Black Friday is Nov. 28, though most items are on sale before that
- Shipping packages through USPS in the lower 48 states includes ground advantage and first-class mail service by Dec. 17 (to make it by Christmas)
- Priority mail shipping must be by Dec. 18 and Priority mail express by Dec. 20 (to make it by Christmas)
About the Author