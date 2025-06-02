Breaking: 1 killed, 1 injured in Champaign County crash

Meet the Original Rosies this weekend at National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

"Rosie the Riveters" Lucille "Cille" MacDonald, left, and Delphine Kaput, hold hands during a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony in honor of the World War II factory workers, on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 10, 2024. “Rosie the Riveter,” is a catchall referencing the women who flooded factories and shipyards during World War II to build planes, ships, and bombs. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Updated 17 minutes ago
Visitors will soon be able to hear first-hand accounts of what life was like during Word War II for the “Original Rosies.”

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will host a special meet and greet with the American Rosie The Riveter Association on June 7. This event offers a rare opportunity to engage with the women who played a vital role in supporting the war effort on the home front.

It will take place 2-4 p.m. near the historic Boeing B-17F Memphis Belle in the museum’s World War II Gallery.

“Visitors will have the opportunity to hear firsthand accounts from the Rosies, learn about their contributions to the war effort, and engage with these incredible women,” organizers said in a press release. “This unique event allows attendees to ask questions and immerse themselves in the stories of these remarkable women.”

The American Rosie The Riveter Association is dedicated to preserving the stories of the women who worked in factories, shipyards and other critical industries to support the nation during World War II.

The Rosies were essential to the success of the war and helped shape the future of American industry and the role of women in the workforce.

This event is part of the American Rosie The Riveter Association’s efforts to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and celebrate the enduring legacy of these women’s contributions.

For more information, visit nationalmuseum.af.mil.

The Memphis Belle at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

