Middletown man juggles way through retirement, tells his story in new book

Hiteshew has stayed involved with area school districts since retirement by substitute teaching. He hopes to mark his 1,000th day of subbing in the upcoming school year.

For the last 10 years, his work with students has included taking eighth-graders to Washington, D.C., with his part time job as a tour manager with Nowak Tours.

Hiteshew has also stayed physically active, playing pickleball since 2006 and is a member of the Middletown Pickleball Association (MPA).

“I volunteer in lots of ways with maintenance issues, and I will help with our 17th annual tournament,” he said. “I supervise courts and coach in our summer clinics for people who are new to pickleball and want to learn.”

He is also in his third year of mentoring players with the MPA.

Hiteshew jokes that he has juggled a lot of activities in life, which a perfect fit for his juggling routine. He has performed motivational “juggling talks” since 1976, and covers topics such as kindness, respect for others and overcoming obstacles.

“I started learning tricks and I use the juggling for motivational talks,” he said. “I coordinate the tricks and use metaphors to teach life lessons.”

Hiteshew adjusts the routine for various grade levels and noted that juggling is a great way to keep kids’ attention.

“An eighth-grade girl told me that ‘I’m going to remember this the rest of my life,’ " he said. “The kids have given me new trick ideas. It’s done so much for me to see the positive I can give back to kids.”

Never one to slow down, Hiteshew and his wife, Mary, have traveled extensively across the United States, Europe, Israel, New Zealand and Australia. The pair married in 1980 and currently live just outside of Middletown.

Hiteshew’s latest accomplishment is his memoir, “Juggling My Way Through Retirement!,” which is set to released this fall on Amazon.

“This is a project I’ve been working on for years. There are so many metaphors for juggling and life,” he said. “It is a memoir of my life as a teacher, coach, grandpa, Christian, juggler … I focused on the positive and the ‘I get to’ attitude. I hope different parts of the book will reach out to different people.”

Hiteshew likes taking on new challenges, and he is already planning for the future.

“I also have the idea of writing a new children’s book series, called ‘Juggle Man,’” he said. “I have a great social network of friends and I’ve had so much support. I’m living a great retirement, and I never thought it would be this fulfilling.”

We asked Hiteshew to tell us more about himself:

Hometown: Verona, NJ

Family: Married to Mary for 43 years, with two children and three grandchildren

Favorite memory of your hometown: It was a nice, family oriented community about 20 miles from New York City that supported the young people in their pursuits.

How has aging affected your daily life: I’m doing very well physically, socially, mentally and spiritually! I continue to take on new challenges.

What is your favorite activity: My favorite activities are playing and teaching pickleball and juggling for kids.

How long do you plan to work or how long have you been retired? I have been retired from Middletown City Schools since 2014 and plan to continue subbing and being a tour manager as long as I am able to and still enjoy it.

How do you stay fulfilled in retirement: I stay fulfilled by attending church, plays, concerts and high school, college and professional sporting events. I also enjoy subbing, juggling, playing pickleball, tour managing, traveling, hiking, reading, writing, volunteering, donating blood, being a grandpa and praising God.

Biggest challenge of being a senior citizen: Navigating the interstates with all of the people that drive 10-20 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Biggest reward of being a senior citizen: I make my own schedule. I interact with many people of various ages, cultures, races, religions and socioeconomic levels. Young people call me “Sir”. Senior discounts.

Most satisfying part about life today: My wife and I are financially stable and can do whatever we want, including helping the less fortunate.

What does the future hold for you: I plan to continue doing the things I am doing and travel to new places. I plan to write a children’s book series entitled Juggle Man! with lessons for kids. I will enjoy my grandchildren and any new ones that may come!

Best advice for individuals 60 years and older: Stay active and positive. There is lots of advice for retirees and others in my book. One is to have an “I get to!” attitude! Another is to interact and learn from younger people.