Love Is Blind announces Ohio cast: Here’s who is from Cincinnati

Elissa is a 39-year-old nurse looking for someone who is able to put up with her backseat driving and, more importantly, her two cats and dog. A registered nurse, Elissa appears to work as both an aesthetic nurse injector at a local med spa and a part-time ICU nurse. Her social media pages show a lot of love to the Bengals.

Similarly, 34-year-old Priyanka’s socials shout out the Bengals as well. A recruiter who has spent her last 11 years single, Priyanka’s bio says she’s built her life “from scratch in several major cities,” but her pages show she graduated from Miami University and still spends time in the Tri-State.

Tyler, 33, works in sales for Procter & Gamble here in Cincinnati. Like a lot of us, Tyler says her biggest dating struggle is that she’s more likely to “be in my bed” than out on a date.

“My hope is that my man is going to knock on my door someday and wake me. I’m the problem, not Ohio,” she said.

One more woman who we think is connected to the Tri-State is Christine, a 31-year-old speech-language pathologist. Her social media shows that she’s been to just about every city in Ohio and currently appears to live in Cleveland — but Christine (per our digging) appeared to go to the University of Cincinnati

Connor, 32, is an OU grad working in Cincinnati as an account manager. In his bio, Connor says his family takes yearly trips to Grandpa’s Cheesebarn — something his future partner must do with him.

Miguel, also 32, was born in Puerto Rico but came stateside on a basketball scholarship before getting a job here in Cincinnati. While his socials may say he’s based in Columbus, the software engineer has worked at Procter & Gamble in Cincinnati since college.

His bio says he’s found the local dating scene to be “far too insular to make a match,” traveling hours away for dates.

Tyler H. rounds out our group of Cincinnati men. The 32-year-old is listed as a management consultant who is “searching for someone who makes him feel forever young.” Netflix says he loves traveling, having gone to 18 countries so far.

And just because we’re having so much fun, let’s not forget Nick Lachey, a Cincinnati native who is now the host of “Love Is Blind” alongside his wife, Vanessa. We wonder if he’s the one who recommended an Ohio season ...

Check out all of the contestants here and tune into the season to learn whether or not our Cincy people find love.