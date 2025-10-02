Local woman’s 87 years of life rooted in family, community and quiet strength

Augusten remembers her childhood growing up in a family-oriented area of Trotwood as the youngest of four children as “a good place to raise a family.” In 1956, Augusten’s best friend’s uncle worked at Dayton Tire and Rubber Company.

“My friend’s uncle got us both interviews and we were hired together,” Augusten said. “I worked there for 11 years in accounts receivable and payable.”

Augusten married Don in 1966 and became pregnant with their first child shortly afterward. Though she loved her job and her boss, with whom she remained in contact until his death in 2020 at the age of 95, she quit when she was six months pregnant.

“I became a stay-at-home mom for 20 years and we had four children,” Augusten said.

The young family moved to an apartment on Norman Avenue, then to a house in Dayton and eventually settled in Village of Englewood, which had not yet become a city.

“My husband was from Old North Dayton, but I didn’t want to move there,” Augusten said. “I heard that Englewood had a good school district, so we found a house there.”

Augusten’s husband worked as a salesman for Copco papers, which kept him often on the road. Augusten stayed busy with her two daughters and two sons, who were in college and high school when they built and moved into the home where Augusten still lives today.

“By that time, I thought I should find a job and a paycheck,” Augusten. “A friend of mine told me that Englewood Hills Elementary School was starting a before and after school childcare program. She thought I might be interested in working there.”

Augusten applied and was hired to work mornings and stayed there for eight years before being hired as a teacher’s aide at the same school. Eventually she moved up to secretary in the office and worked for the school district for a total of 24 years, working for the principal at Northwood Elementary School until her retirement in May of 2018.

“My husband passed in August of 2019 of a heart attack,” Augusten said. “He had a bad heart for years but when it happened it was sudden. I was going through the mail and found him slumped over in a chair.”

After living for more than half a century with Don, Augusten found herself a widow. She said though it was a shock initially, she said that eventually, “you just get through it.”

“One day it will be a year and another day it will be two and now it’s six,” Augusten said. “You just pick up the pieces and go on.”

Augusten’s older sister moved back to Dayton after her husband died, and Augusten became her caregiver. While working to find her sister new doctors and a place to live, she encountered another “bump in the road,” — the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We got through the lock down, but it took a toll,” Augusten said. “She passed away on Christmas Eve of 2023.”

Now finding herself living alone in the big house she built with her husband, Augusten wasn’t sure of her next steps. She decided to stay in the home she loved and worked on upgrading appliances and her kitchen. An avid gardener, she also focused on her flowers and plants and loves to see them blooming.

Now 87 years old and “very healthy,” Augusten loves her neighborhood and spending time with her children and grandchildren, whom she calls the “lights of my life.” She also goes to an exercise class once a week, goes to lunch with her retirees’ group and enjoys playing Bunco.

“I think I’m as healthy as I am mostly because of genes,” Augusten said. “I never smoked and I don’t drink much. I try to eat healthy. My mother was very healthy too and lived into her 80s.”

Augusten remembers working hard all of her life, from the time she was very small — helping to put wood in the stove to cook and pumping well water. Today, she appreciates all the modern conveniences, but never forgets the differences growing up without them.

She loves to travel with her daughters and granddaughters but admits she doesn’t like big trips, preferring to spend a couple days away at a time.

“Little things mean a lot,” Augusten said. “Like this community. I love Englewood and everything is close and when it comes to neighbors, I’ve hit the jackpot. I have 87 years of memories and yes there has been some heart break. But the sun always comes up tomorrow.”

