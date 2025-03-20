Local nonprofit wants the art, craft and sewing supplies you no longer need

Not only are the shop volunteers happy to receive your new or gently-used supplies, but it’s a great place to purchase these types of items at reasonable prices. Because items are always being donated, the stock is constantly changing.

Co-founders Zoey Bryant, Marie Hertzler and Allison Paul came up with the original idea in order to support accessible, sustainable and collaborative art making. “It’s a really exciting endeavor to help fuel art and creativity in the area,” said Christine Reedy, who first brought the store to our attention. “ Visitors have come from all over the state, and even out of state!”

By accepting donations, Sister Trillium helps divert arts and crafts supplies from the waste stream. The store has a back room called the Tend Space where people can use different tools –like a sewing machine and a big table — to work on projects while the store is open.

Co-founder Bryant said the store name comes from the fact that trillium is Ohio’s state flower and it was a group of women who came up with the concept for the shop.

A rotating staff of volunteers keeps the store running and serves on the nonprofit’s Leadership Team, with a new addition of an Encore Fellow supported by the Yellow Springs Community Foundation.

“Sister Trillium started as a nonprofit concept with local pop-ups in 2023, and we’ve been so excited to see it grow into a physical location for the Dayton arts community,” said Herzler. “It’s rewarding to see our ideas embraced and supported, from generous donations to the volunteers leading workshops in our space. “

Bryant said one of the keystones of the operation is a sliding price scale. “All of the items in the shop are marked individually within a price range and customers can choose how much they want to pay,” she said. “All items sold fund store operations.”

Workshops hosted by Dayton-area creatives are offered several times a month. Topics have covered everything from seasonal sketching and Zentangle to origami and leaf printing.

Here’s what it needs:

Paint and painting supplies

Beads and jewelry-making supplies

Art tools

Printmaking supplies, especially brayers and linoleum

Drawing materials, including paper and notebooks

Crocheting supplies

Punch needles

Knitting supplies

Wood

Fabric

Items that can be reused or repurposed in a creative way

“We don’t want anything that can easily be recycled or donated somewhere else like a thrift store,” said Bryant. See a full guide for donations on Sister Trillium’s website, sistertrillium.org/donations.

MORE DETAILS

Sister Trillium is located at 108 Dayton St. in Yellow Springs. The store is open from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Learn more about the nonprofit at sistertrillium.org and find upcoming events and workshops by following Sister Trillium on Instagram or Facebook.