Local arts groups get some of more than $23M in grants

Numerous arts organizations across the Southwest Ohio region will receive grants from the Ohio Arts Council.
The Ohio Arts Council board approved $23,340,516 in grants to support Ohio artists, nonprofits, arts and cultural organizations, students and educators, and public arts programming at its July 30 meeting. This marks the largest single round of grant awards distributed to applicants in the agency’s history.
In addition, these grants stem from the state’s 2026-2027 operating budget, which included a record-high state appropriation of nearly $53.5 million for the Ohio Arts Council over the two-year period.
“This year, the Ohio Arts Council honors 60 years of public investment thanks to the long-term vision shared by many governors and legislative leaders,” said Donna S. Collins, executive director of the Ohio Arts Council in a press release. “Through today’s meaningful, impactful investment, we are proud to increase access to the arts in communities across Ohio to the benefit of Ohio residents and visitors. The arts directly contribute to making our state a place of innovation, vitality, and cultural importance. On behalf of our board, we thank Governor Mike DeWine and members of the Ohio General Assembly for their enduring and unwavering support of Ohio’s arts and cultural sector.”
Grant funding was awarded in the following areas:
Operating Support
- Sustainability supports ongoing arts and cultural activities in all genres.
- Statewide Arts Service Organizations (SASO) are qualifying organizations that provide statewide professional services to arts and cultural organizations.
Project Support
- ArtSTART provides flexible, accessible funding to help organizations complete short-term projects addressing a wide variety of goals and objectives.
- ArtsNEXT provides competitive funding for innovative and experimental projects.
- Ohio Artists on Tour enables Ohio organizations to tap into the creative potential of artists to enrich their programming and the vitality of their communities.
Arts Learning
- Arts Partnership supports arts education projects that address the needs of individual learners and their communities.
- TeachArtsOhio brings schools together with teaching artists to share engaging, personal, high-quality arts learning experiences.
Arts Programs
- Traditional Arts Apprenticeships provide support for mentor artists to work with apprentices to build understanding and proficiency in folk and traditional art forms.
Grant funding was awarded to the following organizations and counties:
Butler
Sustainability: Fairfield Community Arts Center/City of Fairfield $14,909
Arts Partnership: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum $16,548
ArtSTART: Tide Pool, Inc. $3,516
Sustainability: Fitton Center for Creative Arts $41,500
Sustainability: Inspiration Studios, Inc. $39,930
Sustainability: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum $43,096
Sustainability: Nritya Arapana School of Indian Classical Dance $6,500
Traditional Arts Apprenticeship: Anupama Mirle $3,331
Sustainability: Art Central Foundation $6,500
Sustainability: Middletown Fine Arts Center $20,828
Arts Partnership: Maketank, Inc. $15,608
Sustainability: Oxford Community Arts Center $23,714
Sustainability: Performing Arts Series/Miami University $25,145
Champaign
ArtSTART: Ohio Art Education Association $3,946
Sustainability: Champaign County Arts Council, Inc. $6,500
Sustainability: The Gloria Theatre/Grandworks Foundation $17,970
Clark
Arts Partnership: Clark State Community College $8,087
Arts Partnership: Springfield Museum of Art $13,222
Arts Partnership: Springfield Symphony Orchestra $8,075
Arts Partnership: Westcott House Foundation $16,548
ArtsNEXT: Friends of the Hartman Rock Garden $22,051
ArtSTART: Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival/Springfield Foundation $4,435
Sustainability: Friends of the Hartman Rock Garden $5,111
Sustainability: Springfield Arts Council $29,187
Sustainability: Springfield Museum of Art $47,007
Sustainability: Springfield Symphony Orchestra $35,570
Sustainability: Westcott House Foundation $25,422
Darke
ArtSTART: Illumination Festival $3,677
Sustainability: Darke County Center for the Arts $14,008
Greene
Sustainability: University Art Galleries/Wright State University $2,864
Sustainability: Caesar’s Ford Theatre $6,876
Arts Partnership: Mad River Theater Works $9,892
Arts Partnership: Miami Valley Public Media, Inc. (dba WYSO Public Radio) $14,988
ArtsNEXT: Mad River Theater Works $11,609
ArtSTART: Sister Trillium/Yellow Springs Community Foundation $3,144
Sustainability: Chamber Music in Yellow Springs, Inc. $6,500
Sustainability: Mad River Theater Works $8,922
Sustainability: Miami Valley Public Media, Inc. (dba WYSO Public Radio) $30,581
Sustainability: World House Choir $4,715
Miami
ArtSTART: Village of Pleasant Hill $2,880
ArtSTART: Overfield Early Childhood Program, Inc. $3,892
Ohio Artists on Tour: Arbogast Performing Arts Center $3,333
Montgomery
Sustainability: Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton, Inc. $6,500
Arts Partnership: K12 Gallery $8,873
Arts Partnership: Muse Machine $13,238
ArtSTART: Dayton Printmaker’s Co-op/The Contemporary Dayton $2,971
ArtSTART: Puerto Rican, American and Caribbean Organization (PACO) $3,892
Ohio Artists on Tour: Victoria Theatre Association (dba Dayton Live) $11,783
Sustainability: Bach Society of Dayton $8,381
Sustainability: Culture Works $42,292
Sustainability: Dayton Art Institute $122,624
Sustainability: Dayton Contemporary Dance Company $44,420
Sustainability: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance $160,745
Sustainability: Dayton Public Radio, Inc. (dba Discover Classical) $42,904
Sustainability: Downtown Dayton Partnership $26,620
Sustainability: Friends of Levitt Pavilion $36,180
Sustainability: Human Race Theatre Company $35,679
Sustainability: K12 Gallery $32,398
Sustainability: Kettering Children’s Choir $7,463
Sustainability: Muse Machine $41,770
Sustainability: The Contemporary Dayton $27,998
Sustainability: United Irish of Dayton $19,896
Sustainability: Victoria Theatre Association (dba Dayton Live) $347,884
Sustainability: Washington Township Recreation Center $14,646
TeachArtsOhio: Dayton Early College Academy $35,000
TeachArtsOhio: The Miami Valley School $5,250
Traditional Arts Apprenticeship: Anupriya Krishnan $3,843
Sustainability: Rosewood Arts Centre/City of Kettering $34,267
Sustainability: We Care Arts $27,379
TeachArtsOhio: Brantwood Elementary School/Mad River Local Schools $37,800
TeachArtsOhio: Madison Park Elementary School/TrotwoodMadison City Schools $37,800
Preble
Sustainability: Preble County Art Association $9,308
Warren
ArtSTART: Wren Works $3,784
Sustainability: Mason Symphony Orchestra $6,500
ArtSTART: Blue Feather Productions $4,054
Sustainability: Waynesville Area Arts Council $2,895
