Knee problems require evaluation: Get to a doctor

Common knee injuries include dysfunction of the patellofemoral joint, which is the joint between the kneecap and the thigh bone, and patellar tendinitis. Certain sports such as basketball and workouts that include explosive motions, sudden acceleration/deceleration and jumping make the knee especially vulnerable to injury. Repeated pressure placed on the joint cartilage eventually results in pain and inflammation and can affect the tendons around the knee, leading to tendonitis.

Once injury occurs, everyday activities can be impacted, making it important to seek treatment.

Mild knee injuries can usually be treated by taking time for rest and recovery and adjusting current exercise habits. Exercises to strengthen the knee, modalities such as using ice to ease discomfort;, and/or wearing a fitted knee support or brace can also bring relief.

To offset future problems with any joint, overall body conditioning is very important. This equates to regular movement, avoiding prolonged sitting, and easing into any new activity.

Incorporating simple strength, flexibility and balance exercises, provided they are performed on a regular basis makes the body far more functional and able to handle everyday tasks.

Tips to help

Knee injuries can result from having weak quadriceps strength along with inadequate hamstring flexibility. Including regular stretching of tight muscles, while strengthening weaker ones, goes a long way.

Both the quadriceps and hamstrings must be strong to help with stability of the knee joint.

It’s been shown that women can be more susceptible to knee injuries than men, especially when it comes to sports. If participating in a sport like basketball or soccer, a woman is four to six times more likely to sustain an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament of the knee than a man playing the same sport. This is because women perform athletic tasks in a more upright position, putting added weight on parts of the knee such as the ACL, leading to over-rotation of the joint. Men tend to use their hamstring muscles more often, while women rely more on the quadriceps. Treatment programs can be designed to improve strength, flexibility, and coordination, as well as to correct existing patterns of movement that may be damaging to joints.

Additional tips to help avoid knee problems:

Maintain proper body weight. Each extra pound puts about four extra pounds of pressure on the knee when you walk.

Because certain conditions can put more pressure on the knees, posture and body mechanics are important to assess. Wearing proper footwear for example, with appropriate cushioning, support and fit goes a long way, while high heels and other footwear can alter normal posture and spinal alignment.

Because knee pain can have a variety of different causes, it’s in your best interest to be evaluated by a physician so that proper guidelines for your situation can be given.