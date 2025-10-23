Kings Island surveys passholders on 4 potential new attractions

The first of these attractions is a multi-launching coaster, which would take guests on an intense trip filled with inversions, rapid turns and more.

This entry comes with a concept art photo, and while cropped, it matches a picture found on the website for Dutch roller coaster manufacturer Vekoma. The photo represents the company’s new Ghostrider model, the first of which is set to debut at Brazil’s Cacau Park in 2027.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

The next possible addition would be a “Story Driven Experience.” The park describes this as a family-friendly attraction, taking guests on a journey from the distant past to the far off future. This ride would have immersive theming and interactive elements.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

The park also provides a photo of Six Flags New England’s Dino Off Road Adventure for reference. Opening in 2023, this family attraction is similar to Kings Island’s antique car ride, with the addition of large dinosaur animatronics.

Passholders also received information on an “Indoor-Outdoor Coaster” concept, another family attraction. This ride would utilize gentle launches to mix thrills and theming, as guests would travel through outdoor sections and immersive show scenes. For reference, the park uses a photo of Arthur the Ride at Europa Park in Germany.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

The last attraction on the survey is not a ride — it’s a stunt show. This performance would tell a cohesive story utilizing performers, immersive effects, sets and more.

Kings Island is no stranger to stunt shows. In fact, in 1975 the park hosted a famous Evil Knievel stunt where he jumped over 14 busses in the parking lot. The park also hosted the Trailblazers X-treme stunt show this season as part of the “Summerbration” series.

As mentioned previously, the park has not confirmed whether any of these concepts will see the light of day, or what they might look like if they do.