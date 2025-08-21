How some colleges are updating curricula for the AI economy

Some regional schools have added fields of study in Artificial Intelligence as a new major or minor option starting in the 2025-2026 academic year. Some are even modifying their general education requirements to prepare all graduates for AI’s influence on virtually any career pursuit.

Here are just some of the updates to course catalogs for local colleges and universities this fall:

University of Dayton

In the 2025-2026 session, UD is starting a range of undergraduate and graduate AI courses and programs as well as continuing education classes. Through the Department of Computer Science, a Minor in AI and Data Science and a specialized Business Artificial Intelligence Minor will become options for students. New courses will focus on AI systems design, relevant programming skills development, machine learning (ML) and other subjects.

Graduate students may be awarded a Certificate in Autonomous Systems and Data Science through coursework in data solutions through AI application. Or, they can earn a Ph.D. in Computer Science through the new Virtual Reality and Intelligent Systems research program, which explores AI solutions across diverse data types.

Post-grad courses also include Advanced Intelligent Systems, Deep Learning and autonomous IT systems security classes.

New continuing education courses for business professionals will help develop insights into AI and ML and build skills in the strategic application of the technologies.

Cedarville University

Cedarville is rolling out new initiatives in the fall 2025 session that are widely focused on evolving AI Data Science technologies. New programs will help students build strong AI and data skills centered on Christian principles. Classes to be introduced this fall include AI and Data Science core curricula.

Adaptive AI learning tracks will eventually be open to other departments, such as Business, Education, Art, Biology, etc. Courses on ethical considerations of AI and responsible data management will also be offered. Further, the Cedarville faculty are currently examining the possibility of and guidelines for the implementation of Generative AI in teaching.

Wright State University

An array of AI courses will be added this year to the already comprehensive range of tech programs in Wright State’s Computer Science and Engineering department. The new classes will include studies in programming, developing data structures, designing algorithms, and other AI fields.

Key faculty research programs now include AI and ML, Cyber-Physical Systems, Data Science, Analytics, and related explorations.

Going into the 2025-2026 academic year, the university will begin offering Business Artificial Intelligence as a new minor. A variety of elective 4000-level courses for BS Computer Science students are listed on the wright.edu/cse site.

Students in the graduate program at WSU are further engaged in advanced research in AI platforms for IT systems hardware engineering, cybersecurity, and related applications.

Miami University

Miami University is now offering introductory courses, programs for various specializations in AI and related disciplines, and even a new Quantum Computing major starting this fall 2025. Course topics will include ML, deep learning, and cybersecurity, among others. MU’s new program leading to the Deep Learning and Generative AI Graduate Certificate builds skills in the design and implementation of AI systems text, images, and video creation.

The university’s Introduction to Artificial Intelligence is a 400/500-level course in AI conceptual basics, logic, search criteria, and gaming. Machine Learning, a related 400-level course, examines platform principles and techniques for the use of ML models. Deep Learning (433/533) explores the engineering of neural networks and their real-world applications.

Generative AI, a 500-level course, takes students into the technology’s development, creative tools and applications.

Other courses now offered at the university include Information Systems Concentration (for business processes) and Shaping The Future of Business and Leadership (online), which examines the impact of AI and ML. The new Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence Minor includes 200-level courses such as Data Abstraction and Data Structures, classes on AI-supporting architectures, and various others. Continuing ed courses such as Artificial Intelligence Made Easy familiarize people with AI applications in a wide range of fields.

Wilmington College

Wilmington provides AI-related courses through its Computer Science program. WC offers numerous AI knowledge and skill-building courses under the Computer Science Major. The program offers courses in network systems, database systems, programming languages, applications and cybersecurity, among others. Though the college does not yet offer an AI major per se, these are all fundamentals for developing advanced AI and ML skills.

Additionally, AI-related programs offered through the school’s library feature ML-empowered research resources, including skill-building courses in Python, SQL, ML and AI. Courses in quantitative analytics, statistical analysis, predictive modeling, and data visualization are also offered at Wilmington.

Clark State College

Clark State offers an AI introductory course online that surveys various forms and applications of the technology and examines its impact on business analytics and forecasting. It explores the architecture of neural networks, ML software substructures, and natural language processing. The self-guided 6-week course is open to the public. Clark also offers classes involving beginner-level examination of Python coding, which is a common programming language choice for AI development.

Other AI and related courses at Clark State include Ensuring Appropriate & Effective Use (of AI), which explores ethical questions around the use of the technology in education. The college has further begun registering students in its support program for students in all academic disciplines, including AI and related learning tracks.

MORE DETAILS

For detailed, up-to-date information on AI courses to be offered in the 2025-2026 academic year, check course catalogs and Computer Science department websites. Consult with student advisory representatives about AI programs at schools you’re considering. Numerous AI courses to be provided locally starting this year can be expected to align well for transfer to or from other Ohio tertiary schools and many others with new AI programs nationwide.