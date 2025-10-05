Have the kiddos play ‘leaf detective’ for a fun and educational thing to do this fall

The first clue, Nova says, is always what catches a child’s eye.

“Any activity outdoors, like collecting leaves, can lead to even more discoveries. Looking for leaves, kids can find fun new bugs, shapes, or colors they’ve not seen in nature—or even a friendly salamander or toad.”

So what should families be on the lookout for? Hoos says the maples always steal the show, blazing yellow, orange, and red across the Miami Valley. Northern Catalpa have “huge heart-shaped leaves” and are another favorite, and if you’re lucky you might spot a Ginkgo tree. “It has this really vibrant yellow and the leaves seem to turn and drop all at the same time,” she said.

Encouraging kids to think like detectives is as simple as teaching them to “look down, then look up.” Find a leaf on the ground, then see if you can match it to the tree above. And don’t stop at just red and orange—“usually kids can find almost all the ROYGBIV colors in nature.”

The magic of leaf detecting is more than just fun. It’s about connection. “We learn through all of our senses,” Hoos said. “Outside all of our senses are engaged. I’m a big believer that kids who connect personally with nature at a young age will grow up to protect it when they are adults.”

And fall is the perfect time to get started: cooler air, dry trails, and the satisfying crunch of leaves underfoot. Watching the seasons change through trees also reminds us of something bigger. “You can look at the same tree four different times of the year and see a completely different scene,” Hoos said. “This is comparative to our lives… dreary cold times of sadness make way for beautiful color and warmth.”

If you need a starting place, here are some great local parks to explore this fall:

Narrows Reserve (Beavercreek)

Indian Mound Reserve (Cedarville)

Cox Arboretum MetroPark (Dayton)

Sugarcreek MetroPark (Bellbrook)

Sycamore Trails Park (Miamisburg)

Bill Yeck Park (Centerville)

Grant Park (Centerville)

Hills & Dales MetroPark (Kettering)

So grab a bag, start collecting and let your children’s curiosity lead the way. The forest is waiting for its next detectives.