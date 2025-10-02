‘Girls’ Night at the Garage’ in Beavercreek will teach women basics of car maintenance, and there will be snacks

According to S&P Global Mobility, the average age of vehicles on U.S. roadways is 12.8 years, and that aging trend is expected to continue. Previous AAA research indicates that vehicles 10 years and older are twice as likely to break down and four times more likely to encounter a problem serious enough to require a tow.

This is especially important with the frigid days of winter approaching. AAA is underscoring the need for basic vehicle maintenance and offering this ‘Girls Night at the Garage’ event to help educate women in a safe, fun environment.

Ladies in the Miami Valley area are invited to sign up and attend this free event, hosted by AAA car care experts at 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at 3321 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek.

Regularly maintaining your vehicle is important because it improves safety, extends vehicle life, increases fuel efficiency, saves money by preventing costly repairs, maintains a higher resale value, and provides peace of mind while driving. Routine services like oil changes, tire rotations and fluid checks keep your car running smoothly and prevent minor issues from becoming major, dangerous problems. The goal is to reduce that risk, so everyone can get where they are going as safely as possible.

Oftentimes, women are hesitant to deal with their automotive issues and relay on fathers, husbands, and male acquaintances to aid. This program will provide some basic knowledge about car care so women and speak confidently and perhaps do some work themselves.

‘Girls’ Night at the Garage’ attendees will learn about:

Warning light indicators

Oil changes

Air and cabin filters

Wiper blades

Cooling system

Battery maintenance

Tires and wheel alignment

Light refreshments will be provided, and AAA membership and travel specialists will be on hand as well. The event is free, but registration is required. The event is open to members and non-members.