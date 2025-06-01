GEM CITY FAMILY: Screen-free summer fun for the kiddos is possible

Here are my favorite summer ideas to keep your summer screen free:

The parks

We are fortunate to have incredible parks departments throughout the Dayton area, each offering fantastic summer programs for families to enjoy.

You will find everything from outdoor concerts and fitness classes to engaging hands-on programming for kids. We attend programs weekly and have enjoyed every one.

Just this past week we went on a trail hike with Greene County Parks & Trails, and next week we will join the Traveling playground in Miamisburg for more fun.

I also spoke to Shannon Pennington, the Nature Education Supervisor for Warren County Park District, about their new 100 Days Outside initiative. Here’s what she had to say, “The benefits of spending time outdoors are well documented and there are so many fun (and often free) ways to do it.

The Warren County Park District 100-Hours-Outside challenge encourages community members to unplug and get outside. If you need a little motivation, make a bucket list of outdoor ideas you’d like to try this summer or partner with a friend to do something new each week. WarrenCountyParks.com is a great resource for outdoor activities and events.”

We can’t wait to track our outdoor days and submit the form by Sept. 1 for prizes. You can find out about the above programs and more at the various parks department websites and social media pages.

The libraries

Your local library is an endless source of screen-free summer fun. Most libraries offer exciting summer programs, including reading challenges where kids can earn prizes just for reading.

These programs are a fantastic way to encourage a love of reading and maintain their literacy skills over the summer. Join us in making visiting the library a weekly tradition this summer with your kids.

Still need some ideas for screen-free fun? Here’s a list of our favorite summer bucket list activities:

Read a book

Swimming

Water balloon fight

Arts and crafts

Ride a bike

Hiking

Board games

Play-dough/slime

Baking

Science experiments

Sidewalk chalk

Picnics

Camping

Puzzles

Gardening

Hide & Seek

Dance party

Vacation Bible Schools at local churches

Pamela Chandler is a local mom who writes the Gem City Family column for the Dayton Daily News. Reach out to her at thechandlercrew3@gmail.com.

