GEM CITY FAMILY: Making dental care fun for the kiddos - and a priority

I had a chat with Cory Sellers DDS, MSD of Dayton Comprehensive Dentistry in Springboro and Dayton to find out how parents can help kids keep their teeth healthy. Here’s what he had to say.

Children should have check ups and cleanings every six months. It’s easy to let that slide, but for the best results, stay up-to-date on cleanings.

For a child that struggles with brushing their teeth, make it a game and even use technology and entertainment. There are smart phone apps that help kids stay engaged with brushing.

Let them pick out their toothbrush.

If your child struggles with toothpaste flavors adults handle better, there are kid-friendly options and that could help with a higher likelihood of brushing. Ensure the toothpaste is formulated with lower fluoride levels because they will likely swallow it.

Get them into flossing, especially kids with braces. Try various flavors or styles of floss.

Their diet directly affects their dental health, so try to avoid or limit:

Sugary snacks/drinks

Sticky/chewy foods

Frequent snacking

Juice and sports drinks

Acidic foods and drinks

These are dental-friendly foods:

Cheese and yogurt

Crunchy fruits and vegetables

Nuts and seeds

Water

Lean proteins

“Starting young with these practices helps solidify healthy habits for your children and keeps their smiles bright,” Sellers said.

Pamela Chandler is a local mom who writes the Gem City Family column for the Dayton Daily News. Reach out to her at thechandlercrew3@gmail.com.