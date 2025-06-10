EXERCISE: Make bicycling comfortable and worth your time

Tips:

Proper body positioning when biking is important. At the bottom of each pedal stroke the knee should be slightly bent. The hips should not rock back and forth, but remain stable.

The seat (saddle) should be level to avoid sliding forward or backward as you ride.

Handlebar positioning is be determined by the riders height, strength, coordination, and functional goals. Generally speaking, taller riders should have lower handlebars in relation to the height of the saddle. If handlebars are too far forward, back strain could result.

The hamstrings, quadriceps, and glutes generate the majority of pedaling force when cycling, so if going on a long ride, it’s best to have some degree of established hip/leg strength. If this isn’t the case, plan for a recreational ride of shorter duration and build up intensity over time.

This will help eliminate next day tight muscles, which can leave you more vulnerable to strains. To maintain flexibility, regular stretching is recommended, which can be performed before, during and/or after your ride.

Common problems that can occur among cyclists:

Pain felt in the front part of the knee can occur with a saddle that is too low, pedaling at a low speed, overusing the quadriceps and /or having muscle imbalances, such as strong quadriceps and weak hamstrings. Knee pain may also occur with misaligned bicycle cleats for those using clip-less pedals.

Neck pain. Improper handlebar positioning or a saddle that is too high or low can create neck pain. The handlebar might be too low, require too great a stretch to reach, or be at too short a reach. A saddle with excessive downward tilt can also create neck pain.

Low back pain. Tight hamstrings (back of the upper thigh), low cadence, using the quadriceps muscles too much when pedaling, poor back strength, and too-long or too-low handlebar positioning.

Hamstring tendonitis. Overuse of the hamstrings when biking can produce inflammation. Symptoms include swelling and tenderness, pain when attempting to bend the knee against resistance and stiffness after exercise. Other possible causes of hamstring tendonitis are inflexible and/or weak hamstrings, a saddle that is too high, or misaligned bicycle cleat.

Iliotibial band tendonitis. This condition causes a sharp, burning pain on the lateral (outside) of the knee, and may be felt in the hip as well. Muscle weaknesses, inflexibility, and/or overuse, saddle that is too high, differences in leg length, and misaligned bicycle cleat for those who use clip-less pedals are all possible causes.

Marjie Gilliam is an International Sports Sciences Master certified personal trainer and fitness consultant. She owns Custom Fitness Personal Training Services LLC. Send email to marjie@ohtrainer.com.

SAFETY TIPS

Wear a helmet, one that tells you it meets required safety standards.

Be aware of the rules of the road, such as riding with traffic, wearing brightly colored clothing that will help you to be more visible to drivers, and checking your bicycle for things such as tire and brake wear.

Pay attention to your surroundings as you ride, such as watching for any obstacles in your path.