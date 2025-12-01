Breaking: Fear of enforcement in Springfield threatens immigrant rights, legal advocates say

Esther Price Candies celebrates 100 years with limited-edition box

Esther Price Candies is kicking off its 100-year celebration with limited-edition packaging.

“Reaching 100 years is a milestone few companies achieve,” said Doug Dressman, CEO of Esther Price. “Our 100-Year Anniversary Box pays tribute to those who came before us and those who will carry Esther Price into the next century.”

The refreshed design featuring a purple embossing is on the company’s 1 lb. Mixed Assortment Boxes. It will be available for a limited time.

“While our recipes remain rooted in tradition, our commitment to innovation and connection ensures the spirit of Esther Price will continue to create sweet moments for generations to come,” Dressman said.

In 1926, Esther Price, a downtown Dayton department store employee, took advice from her co-workers and started a chocolate-making business out of her home.

Price continued baking and selling chocolates out of her home until 1952, when she opened her first store on Wayne Avenue.

Today, Esther Price has several retail locations across the Dayton region including 269 N. Main St. in Centerville, 4810 Bolzano Blvd. in Clayton, 1709 Wayne Ave. in Dayton, 194 Woodman Drive in Riverside and 8621 N. Pavilion Drive in West Chester Twp.

For more information about Esther Price Candies, visit estherprice.com or the business’s Facebook (@estherpricecandies), Instagram (@estherpricecandies) or TikTok (@esther.price.candies) pages.

