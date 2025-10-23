Diwali offers message of hope, unity for everyone – not just Hindus

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

“These are uniting factors for the whole of humanity — not just for Hindus,” said Arun Aggarwal, co-president of the Hindu Temple of Dayton. “That’s why Diwali is a very uniting event. The whole world right now is so divided politically and financially so any message of unity is of most importance.”

He also regards Diwali as a prime opportunity to debunk or reframe perceptions people may have about Hinduism, the third-largest religion globally.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

“Hinduism is a very wide and deep religion,” Aggarwal said. “It is a 14,000-year religion but there is also a lot of mysticism, unclarity and confusion about Hinduism. So, when we get a chance to talk with people about Hinduism ... we feel very good about it. Whenever we are able to share the right knowledge and truth to people who are very curious about Hinduism, we can spread the right message and remove the wrong perceptions people gather from the media about Hinduism.”

‘We celebrate happiness’

Diwali, which has a rotating date in late October or early November each year determined by the position of the moon, is a special time of goodwill, visiting with neighbors, feasting, exchanging gifts, sharing sweets, lighting lamps, decorating homes with indoor and outdoor lights, wearing new clothes and feeding the poor among other activities.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

“We celebrate happiness and spread happiness,” said Puneeta Aggarwal, president of the India Club of Greater Dayton. “Every year we should put more efforts into spreading happiness and removing ignorance from people’s mind and behavior, especially in today’s chaotic world. This is the time we should reach out to people.”

In particular the India Club of Greater Dayton is collaborating once more with other Indian organizations across the Dayton region to support The Foodbank.

Explore Political figures with area ties lead growing national prominence of Hinduism

“Last year we gave almost 700 pounds of food,” said the executive team of the India Club of Greater Dayton in a press statement. “It is our way of helping the community and our society. This is the festival (season) with (special days) like Halloween, Diwali, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Everyone deserves to be happy.”

The organization will host its annual Diwali Community Celebration Nov. 8 at Sinclair Community College’s Centerville Regional Center. In addition to a presentation of community service awards, the festive evening will feature traditional Indian food provided by Ajanta India, a photo booth and cultural performances by youth and adult community members including skits and Bollywood dancing.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“People are more open these days and want to learn about other cultures,” Aggarwal said. “It’s good that the India Club is doing its own part in spreading the word about our culture. We do events throughout the year but Diwali is the main event.”

With a nod to the Golden Rule, the Hindu Temple of Dayton also expresses a genuine openness to cross-cultural examination during Diwali.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

“I would treat others the way I would like to be treated,” said Jalpa Patel, director of special puja at the Hindu Temple of Dayton. “I want to be welcomed into others environment the same way I want to welcome others in my environment. We are the same. We are not any different than others. Yes, worship is done differently and Hindus have (many) Gods but it gives us an opportunity to see God in each and every person.”

HOW TO GO