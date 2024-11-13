Dayton Dragons seek mascot performers, Green Team members for 2025 season

“The Dragons are especially looking for mascot performers. Dance and athleticism are valuable skills but no previous experience is necessary. Mascot performers must be between 5′4″ – 6′2″,” states a news release from the organization. “The Dragons’ two primary mascots, Heater and Gem, are the central characters and most visible entertainers at the ballpark. They dance, are part of nearly every skit, and constantly interact with fans as they visit various areas of the ballpark. Mascots also make appearances within the community outside of Dragons games.”

Interested performers may audition for any or all of these positions and should visit daytondragons.com/greenteam for more information. Applicants should submit an updated résumé and a one-minute introduction video to Jamie.Connor@daytondragons.com by Dec. 13 to begin the audition process.

The Dayton Dragons are the affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds and play 66 home games at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District in Dayton.