Dayton Art Institute’s Oktoberfest returns with beer Steinholding, artisans, music

For the competition, the Dayton Art Institute has teamed up with the U.S. Steinholding Association. According to the group, each stein will weigh approximately 5 pounds, and the world record for the contest is currently 23 minutes and 40 seconds.

The event will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 28 at the food court stage, and $10 plus admission is required to compete.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Oktoberfest details

Oktoberfest at Dayton Art Institute began in 1971 and is a signature event there, requiring lots of volunteers — more than 1,000, actually. DAI has a volunteer hub on its website where folks can sign up for shifts from the Wednesday prior all the way through the Monday after the event.

This year’s event will have a main stage for live music and performances, food court and a television tent with four large-screen TVs to watch sports.

There will also be artisan vendors for shopping and the ACCO Brands FamilyFest area will have activities for all ages from noon-5 p.m. each day of the festival.

Organizers say parking is at a premium at the annual Oktoberfest, so plan it ahead of time. There will be shuttles that run from the University of Dayton parking lot on River Park Drive between Patterson Boulevard and Main Street, behind the UD Marriott. Shuttles drop patrons off directly at Oktoberfest and are free to ride.

Greater Dayton RTA will also provide free shuttle serve from downtown Dayton. Hours and locations are listed on the Dayton Art Institute website.

The festival will have racks for those who arrive on bicycle.

Those who plan to drink — beer and wine will be available for purchase — must be 21 or older and have identification with them. Oktoberfest at DAI will happen rain or shine.

MORE DETAILS

What: Oktoberfest at Dayton Art Institute

When: Lederhosen Lunch, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26; preview party, 7-11 p.m. Friday; Oktoberfest, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27 and noon-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 28

Where: Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmont Park N., Dayton

Cost: General admission to Oktoberfest: Advance tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for seniors (60 and older) and youth (7-18), $20 for a weekend pass. At the gate: $15 adults, $10 seniors and youth, $25 weekend pass. Children 6 and younger enter for free

More online: daytonartinstitute.org/upcoming-events/special-events/oktoberfest