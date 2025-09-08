Dayton area’s haunted places: Lookout Tower, Victoria Theatre, cemeteries and more

Here’s a look at some of the local places folks say are haunted.

Victoria Theatre

Since its opening in January 1866, Victoria Theatre in Dayton has been no stranger to the paranormal. In fact, several ghosts are said to inhabit its walls, including one by the name of “Miss Vicky.”

While her true name has been lost to time, Vicky was a touring actress in the early 20th century performing at the venue. During the show, she forgot a fan in her dressing room, and went to retrieve it. This was the last time anyone saw the woman, as she disappeared without a trace.

Nowadays, guests and staff at the theater tell stories of her activity, which includes flickering the lights, opening elevator doors and making strange noises.

Some have even reported seeing a face in the mirror of her old dressing room, as well as catching a whiff of roses in the air.

Moonville Tunnel

Near Zaleski State Forest in Vinton County is the abandoned town of Moonville. Established during the 1800s, the town was supported by nearby coal mines and railroads. These mines would then close throughout the 1900s, leading to substantial decline. The last family left Moonvlle in 1947.

Few remnants of the community exist today, including a cemetery, the foundation of a schoolhouse and a famous tunnel.

Part of a now-abandoned railroad line, the tunnel is said to be haunted by ghosts of miners struck by the trains. It’s even rumored visitors can see the workers’ lanterns, waving in the moonlight.

Woodland Cemetery

Built on a large hill just outside downtown Dayton, Woodland Cemetery is one of the oldest garden cemeteries in the nation. With over 100,000 people buried on its grounds, alleged paranormal occurrences and ghost sightings are quite common. A blog post on eerielights.com has collected several of these stories, including sightings of various civil war soldiers and Dayton businessman Adam Schantz. One of the most famous spirits who allegedly haunt the grounds is Johnny Morehouse, a young boy who drowned in the 1860s. As the story goes, his dog was so saddened by his owners passing he stayed at Morehouse’s grave until his eventual death. While this story was never confirmed, a sculpture inspired by the duo was placed inside the cemetery, depicting the dog forever watching over the child as he sleeps.

Those who visit the cemetery late at night have reported to hear the laughter of a small boy, alongside the barking of his faithful companion.

Sedamsville Rectory

Cited as “One of the most haunted places we’ve investigated” by Ghost City Tours, the Sedamsville Rectory has become a popular spot for Cincinnati ghost hunters. Originally built as housing for the community’s clergy, the building has changed owners numerous times since the 1980s. Visitors have reported hearing unexplained growls and disembodied voices, with one ghost hunter even claiming they received a mysterious, cross-shaped scratch on their back while inside.

There have also been sighting of spirits of small children, who allegedly push and shove those who approach them.

John Bryan State Park

Several visitors to John Bryan State Park have reportedly witnessed the ghost know as Wiley the Hermit. As the legend goes, Wiley was riding his wagon through a terrible rainstorm, before slipping off a bridge and drowning in the Little Miami River. Ever since, the man can allegedly be seen wearing his signature red handkerchief, appearing near the west gate at dusk. He then walks toward Meredith Road, but always disappears before reaching this destination. Due to this, Wiley is known to some as “The Twilight Man.”

The Ohio State Reformatory

Located in Mansfield, The Ohio State Reformatory was opened in 1896 as a facility designed to rehabilitate its inmates and teach them religion, education and trades. However, the facility was retrofitted into a maximum security prison, leading to deteriorating conditions and a lawsuit which closed the facility in 1990. The reformatory was then introduced to the general public in 1994, when it served as the main filming location for the legendary movie “The Shawshank Redemption.” Over the past several decades, the Ohio State Reformatory has become infamous for its various paranormal occurrences, appearing on shows such as “Ghost Adventures” and “Ghost Hunters.” Presently, the museum offers a variety of ghost hunting demonstrations and tours, as well as the Blood Prison scare maze during the Halloween season.

Lookout Tower

Known under a variety of names, including the Witch’s Tower, Frankenstein Castle and Patterson’s Castle, Lookout Tower at Centerville’s Hills and Dales MetroPark has been standing for more than 80 years.

In 1967, a girl and her boyfriend were inside the castle, taking shelter from a thunderstorm. The couple was then struck by lightning, killing the girl and severely wounding the boy.

The tower’s doors have been sealed off in the decades since, but legend says the two can be seen near the tower whenever lightning strikes in the area.

Guests have also reportedly noticed unexplained scorch marks on the ground near the tower, as well as spiritual figures dancing in the moonlight.

The Arnold House

Wright Patterson Air Force Base is rumored to have multiple haunted buildings on its grounds. This includes the former home of Henry “Hap” Arnold, the only general in the U.S. Air Force to receive a five-star rank. Since his death in 1950, visitors to the house have claimed to see objects moving on their own, strange shadows and more. The show “Ghost Hunters” visited the home in 2008 during their investigation of the base, where they reportedly found five spiritual entities.

Town Hall Theatre

Centerville’s Town Hall Theatre is allegedly home to a spirit unafraid to make its opinion heard.

“He or she is a highly moral ghost,” said Roger Crass, former president of the theater organization, in a 2000 Dayton Daily News article. “It goes to theatrical performances and can be seen by the cast during rehearsals. if it doesn’t like the production, things go bump in the night.”

Allegedly, this ghost is particularly sensitive to adult language and material. Even words such as “damn” or “hell” could cause strange noises or objects being thrown around.