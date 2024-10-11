DAYCATIONS: Circleville Pumpkin Show attracts more than 400,000 each year

The festival was created in 1903 by the town’s mayor, starting as as a small exhibit outside his home. Each year the event would see more households and businesses participating. The Circleville Pumpkin Show’s first ride, a merry-go-round, was set up in 1905.

In 1946, Circleville Pumpkin Show Inc. was created as a nonprofit organization dedicated to planning and organizing the festival. Made up entirely of volunteers, the organization said its goals are “to perpetuate the show as an annual affair, to improve features each year as interest and finances permit, and to keep our slogan ‘The Greatest Free Show on Earth,’ a reality.”

Since then, the festival has grown exponentially, adding shows, parades and more. In celebration of the event, the town’s water tower was even remodeled in 1997 to resemble a pumpkin. Atlas Obscura lists the landmark as the world’s largest pumpkin water tower, saying “Circleville is seriously smitten with this giant gourd.”

A major aspect of the Circleville Pumpkin Show is its competitions, with this year being no different. There will be a window decorating contest, a big wheel race, a decorated golf cart competition and even baby judging. The show’s classic pumpkin weigh-in will kick off the festival at 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 16 at the corner of Court and Main Street.

Those interested can register for these competitions at pumpkinshow.com

This year’s event will also feature seven parades throughout the week. These include two Miss Pumpkin parades, a pet parade, a marching band parade and more.

The festival’s live performances will take place across several stages at the venue. There will be music from artists such as the Kalysta Minton Band and The Big Wazu, as well as demonstrations from craft artists like Jack Pine and Olivia Stump. A full schedule of the parades and performances can be found at pumpkinshow.com/schedule.

The festival’s amusement rides will be provided by Poor Jack Amusements. Guests can purchase individual ride tickets or an all-in-one wristband. Attendees will get a discount when buying tickets online before midnight Oct. 14.

The rides will be open during the festival’s preview night, slated for 5-10 p.m. Oct. 14. There will also be performances by the Classic Rock Experience and the decorated golf cart competition.

Another major attraction, the Eyes of Freedom: Lima Company Memorial, will be open during the preview night and throughout the festival. This travelling exhibit honors the late soldiers of the Lima Company, who lost 23 members in Iraq after being deployed in 2005.

The memorial features large paintings of company, created by Columbus artist Anita Miller.

The Harvest Christian Welcome Center tent will open at noon on Oct. 16 and feature Christian music performances, devotionals, children’s activities and prayers. The tent will also contain a baby care station, open noon-7 p.m. each day of the festival.

For the event each year, Lindsey’s Bakery in Circleville creates the “World’s Largest Pumpkin Pie.” Measuring six feet in diameter, the pie is donated to local farms at the end of the festival for their livestock to enjoy.

The festival will also feature dozens of local food and craft vendors throughout the week. According to festival organizers, more than 23,000 pumpkin pies and more than 100,000 pumpkin donuts are sold during the event. Other popular foods being sold include pumpkin fudge, pumpkin waffles, pumpkin blossoms and even pumpkin burgers.

HOW TO GO

What: Circleville Pumpkin Show

When: Oct.16-19, Preview Night activities 5-10 p.m. Oct. 15

Location: 159 E. Franklin St., Circleville

More info: pumpkinshow.com

TAKE A ‘DAYCATION’

“Daycations” is a monthly feature highlighting trips folks can take in a day or two from the Southwest Ohio region. Have a suggestion for a place or event to feature? Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com.