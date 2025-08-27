Cracker Barrel logo controversy: What to know and where to find restaurants in the Dayton area

Cracker Barrel, the restaurant chain popular for its country-style cooking and attached store, made waves online in the past week after unveiling a controversial new logo Aug. 19.
The new iteration removed the depiction of a man sitting next to a barrel, instead opting for a simpler, more modern design.
Credit: AP
Cracker Barrel faced heavy online criticism for the change, particularly from conservatives who claimed the company was going “woke.” President Donald Trump even joined in the conversation, making a post on Truth Social encouraging the chain to “go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than before.”
After days of social media discussion, news segments and a drop of nearly $10 in stock value, Cracker Barrel took to social media on Aug. 26 to announce they are scrapping the new logo.
“We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel,“ the company wrote. ”We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain.”
In the days since the announcement, the chain’s stock has nearly reached its pre-change value.
For those looking to visit a Cracker Barrel location, here are several in the region:
Cracker Barrel Dayton
Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily
Location: 7171 Miller Lane, Dayton
Phone Number: 937-890-0047
Cracker Barrel Centerville
Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily
Location: 5770 Wilmington Pike, Centerville
Phone Number: 937-432-2431
Cracker Barrel Middletown
Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily
Location: 3280 Towne Blvd., Middletown
Phone Number: 513-727-4727
Cracker Barrel Springfield
Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Location: 105 W. Leffel Lane, Springfield
Phone Number: 937-325-8221
Cracker Barrel Piqua
Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily
Location: 980 E. Ash St., Piqua
Phone Number: 937-773-6605
Cracker Barrel Milford
Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily
Location: 475 River’s Edge Drive, Milford
Phone Number: 513-831-6635
Cracker Barrel Mason
Hours: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Location: 4902 Fields Ertel Road, Cincinnati
Phone Number: 513-683-5446
Cracker Barrel Forest Park
Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily
Location: 11993 Chase Plaza Drive, Forest Park
Phone Number: 513-648-9655
Cracker Barrel Sharonville
Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Location: 2255 Sharon Road, Sharonville
Phone Number: 513-771-3207
