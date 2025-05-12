Columbus Zoo postpones opening of $40M North America Trek: 14-acre expansion will likely open in June

According to the zoo, the delay was caused by a several issues occurring during construction. One of these incidents involved a glass plane in the black bear exhibit breaking during installation. Since the black bear, Stevie, had not been moved to his new home, none of the other animals or workers were in danger.

Credit: Amanda Carberry Credit: Amanda Carberry

The zoo also mentioned the large amount of rain in the area as a factor in the delay, as well as making sure the animals have enough time to acclimate to their new exhibits.

A rescheduled opening for the area will be announced at a later date.

Revealed in 2023, president and CEO of the zoo, Tom Schmid, said the project “represents our next step forward in the Columbus Zoo’s commitment to animal well-being, wildlife conservation, and education.”

The Columbus Zoo, located at 4850 W. Powell Road, is also home to a water park, aquarium and The Wilds safari park. For more information, visit columbuszoo.org.