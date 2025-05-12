Columbus Zoo postpones opening of $40M North America Trek: 14-acre expansion will likely open in June

The Columbus Zoo's North America Trek expansion will open summer 2025. Photo by- Grahm S. Jones. Contributed

Credit: Grahm S. Jones

Credit: Grahm S. Jones

The Columbus Zoo's North America Trek expansion will open summer 2025. Photo by- Grahm S. Jones. Contributed
WORTH THE DRIVE
By
1 hour ago
X

The Columbus Zoo is preparing to open one of its biggest expansions to-date — the new North America Trek. This $40 million investment will be home to 14 acres themed to match America’s landscapes, with exhibits featuring bald eagles, North American river otters, black bears and more.

Originally scheduled to open May 23, guests will have wait a bit longer for the new area, as its opening has been postponed to late June.

According to the zoo, the delay was caused by a several issues occurring during construction. One of these incidents involved a glass plane in the black bear exhibit breaking during installation. Since the black bear, Stevie, had not been moved to his new home, none of the other animals or workers were in danger.

The Columbus Zoo's North America Trek expansion will open summer 2025. Photo by Amanda Carberry. Contributed

Credit: Amanda Carberry

icon to expand image

Credit: Amanda Carberry

The zoo also mentioned the large amount of rain in the area as a factor in the delay, as well as making sure the animals have enough time to acclimate to their new exhibits.

A rescheduled opening for the area will be announced at a later date.

ExplorePrevious Coverage: Columbus Zoo welcomes baby western lowland gorilla

Revealed in 2023, president and CEO of the zoo, Tom Schmid, said the project “represents our next step forward in the Columbus Zoo’s commitment to animal well-being, wildlife conservation, and education.”

The Columbus Zoo, located at 4850 W. Powell Road, is also home to a water park, aquarium and The Wilds safari park. For more information, visit columbuszoo.org.

The Columbus Zoo's North America Trek expansion will open summer 2025. Contributed

icon to expand image

In Other News
1
Check out these interesting SW Ohio paths and trails for hiking within...
2
LIFE: Daryn Kagan column
3
BOOK NOOK: Try not to lose your head over guys who are wrong for you
4
Poor Will’s Miami Valley Almanack: It’s the final week of Late Spring...
5
Mother’s Day appreciation can trickle down to the entire family...

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.