Cincinnati Bengals fan and country artist from Dayton, with 4M TikTok followers, hopes new theme song catches on

He’s met a lot of people along the way, but his real roots circle back to social media, especially TikTok, where Mac has more than 4 million followers.

“I don’t know where I’d be today if it hadn’t been for social media,” Mac said.

Now he’s trying to use his social media platform to have some fun.

The lifelong Bengals fan decided to make a theme song for his favorite team.

“I don’t know why this doesn’t happen more,” Mac said.

He’s hoping the Bengals adopt his new song, especially because of the memories he’s made in life as a fan.

“Getting to the Super Bowl was huge,” Mac said. “Fond memories of that.”

Mac said he doesn’t want the creation of the song to be just his thing. He said he feels every big artist should make a song for their favorite team.

“If the world found out George Strait put out a song for the Cowboys, it’s only going to be awesome,” Mac said. “Nobody’s going to stop listening to George Strait because they’re a, I don’t know, a Chargers fan.”

Despite quarterback Joe Burrow’s injury, Mac said he’s still confident in his team.

“I think this year’s the year,” Mac said. “Jake Browning will lead us to the Super Bowl, mark my words.”

Mac said he also has his own Super Bowl in mind: hearing his song play at Paycor Stadium.

“If the Bengals played that song at Paycor, it would be the coolest thing,” Mac said. “I’ve played on the Grand Ole Opry stage and I think I would put those two things in the same place.”