Casey’s introduces new Barn Burner Chicken Pizza

Made from Casey’s signature made-from-scratch dough, the specialty pie encompasses five aspects:

Base: A kick of Sriracha sauce sets the tone.

Protein: Juicy grilled chicken paired with crispy bacon.

Cheese: A melty duo of real mozzarella and sharp cheddar.

Veggies: Red onion and jalapeños for crunch and spice.

Finish: A post‑bake drizzle of Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce ties it all together.

Four-time James Beard and Emmy Award-winning Chef Andrew Zimmern judged the competition and praised the winner.

“I’ve tasted a lot of gas station food in my life, and Casey’s pizza is in a league of its own,” Zimmern said in a press statement. “The creativity I saw judging the Casey’s Pizza Competition was incredible, and Terrell’s Barn Burner Chicken Pizza stood out instantly. It’s bold, balanced and built with a spicy BBQ flavor that keeps coming. Casey’s shows what happens when passionate chefs have the freedom to innovate and that great pizza can come from unexpected places, and this slice is proof.”

The annual Casey’s Pizza Competition is a bracket-style culinary showdown that invites team members from all corners of Casey’s to develop new flavors and showcase their creativity. Entries are judged on visual presentation, taste and innovation, with four finalists earning a spot at the annual Casey’s Commitment Conference to prepare their pizzas for a panel of judges.

Organizers said the Barn Burner Chicken Pizza is the latest example of how ideas sparked in Casey’s kitchens evolve into limited-time offerings that become fan favorites.

“When an idea like the Barn Burner Chicken Pizza comes out of our own kitchens, we don’t overthink it,” said Brad Haga, senior vice president of prepared food and dispensed beverages at Casey’s, in a press statement. “We bring it to our guests. It’s a flavor-forward take on BBQ that works, and we knew our guests would be excited to try it. Bold flavors keep us true to what we’re known for and if it seems crazy, that just means its Casey’s.”

Dayton-area locations serving the Barn Burner Chicken Pizza include Brookville, Clayton, Greenville, Huber Heights, New Carlisle, Tipp City and Troy. All Dayton-area guests can experience the specialty pie and receive 25% off their whole pie pizza purchases from through Jan. 17 with code PIZZAWEEK.

Casey’s, the third largest convenience store retailer and fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States, operates over 2,500 locations. For more information, visit www.caseys.com.