Budget-friendly tips for a variety of college students

These strategies from Cincinnati State representatives can work for students of all income levels.

1. Start in high school

If you haven’t graduated high school yet, there’s a way to save that can boost your high school educational experience and help you develop the skills needed to thrive in a postsecondary world. Ohio’s College Credit Plus (CCP) program at Cincinnati State allows students to take college classes while still in high school and earn credits that can transfer and be applied to their chosen degree program. Successful students save money by taking these college courses at a fraction of the cost. They also save by coming to college better prepared, and they may see better outcomes than their peers who aren’t accustomed to the rigor of college work.

2. Start local

Even if you have dreams of achieving a bachelor’s degree somewhere far away, getting a jump-start close to home (near your support network) at a community college can save you big money. When the time is right to go out on your own, you will be an experienced college student ready for the changes of residence halls, meal plans and extra-curriculars.

Cincinnati State has Transfer Pathways and articulation agreements to 4-year universities (many of which involve scholarship opportunities and other benefits) to make transfer extremely smooth. For example, the Civil Engineering Technology — Construction Management major at Cincinnati State Middletown at Miami Regionals Middletown campus was developed for you to continue your education with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce: Small Business Management at Miami. Plus you’ll be earning at projected salary of more than $72,000 per year.

3. Learn while you work

Convenient online courses or evening and weekend in-person classes make it easier to increase your earning potential without cutting down on your hours at work. Be sure to ask your current employer if they offer tuition assistance!

Many colleges require experiential learning, or Co-Operative Education, as a requirement for graduation. This means you are earning money, building your resume, and learning while in college. You may even earn more during two semesters of co-op than the entire cost of your associate’s degree at Cincinnati State!

4. Consider certificates

Not all growth opportunities require an entire degree. If you’re happy in your career or you don’t want to pursue a full regimen of coursework, a certificate or short-term credential could be the best way forward. In just one or two semesters (or less), certificates are an ideal way to prepare for professional accreditation exams in a variety of industries, corporate management programs, and leadership positions without the cost or commitment of a degree.

More opportunities to save — for everyone

There are numerous ways to reduce the cost of college, from scholarships and grants to working on campus. Check with Financial Aid for eligibility requirements. No matter your financial status, starting with low tuition like Cincinnati State’s, is a smart way to achieve your career goals with little to no college debt.

