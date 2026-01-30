Brad Paisley joins Voices of America Country Music Fest 2026 lineup

The 4-day long festival will be Aug. 6-9, 2026. Rascall Flats and Blake Shelton will also be headliners.

According to festival organizers, the VOA Country Music Festival brought more than 100,000 people to Southwest Ohio for its festivities in 2025, when headliners were Carrie Underwood, HARDY, Bailey Zimmerman and Darius Rucker.

The festival will again bring more than 30 country music artists. In a news release, organizers said they anticipate the festival will again be a sold-out event.

The 2026 festival will be the fourth year since its inception. The festival made its debut in 2023, when around 80,000 country music fans packed the Voice of America MetroPark. The event was even more popular in its second year, with more than 100,000 attending.

