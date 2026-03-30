Auntie Anne’s location inside Kings Island will have a new look this season

Located in the park’s Rivertown area, across from the former Crypt attraction, this Auntie Anne’s shop is within close proximately to rides like The Beast and Mystic Timbers. When it reopens, there will be new tables, cabinets and other equipment, alongside walls decorated with Auntie Anne’s iconic colors.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

The park is scheduled to open for the 2026 season on April 18, with a Passholder Preview Day planned for April 17.

Kings Island is located at 6300 Kings Island Drive in Mason.