America’s River Roots Festival kicks off Wednesday: How to see the riverboats on the Ohio River

Guests can also enjoy music at four free stages, dozens of food trucks and restaurant booths, bourbon and beer tastings and cultural activities.

Though the festival is free to attend, visitors can pay for upgraded experiences, including cruises with craft beer tastings.

The event’s core mission is celebrating American river culture. The riverboats will offer 160 cruises on the Ohio River throughout its five days.

Organizers kicked off celebrations Monday by dedicating a new permanent attraction called “The Riverwalk.” The walking route features 44 stops along the Cincinnati, Covington and Newport riverfronts, all guided by new signage and an app called “Riverwalk Cincinnati”, highlighting the stories that shaped our region.

The app includes trivia, virtual tours and treasure hunts, and will remain available after the festival ends. The new signs marking the route are also permanent additions, funded by a legacy donation from Cincinnati Parks.

Holly Brians Regusa serves on the festival’s creative team and authored the app. There are more than 100 points of interest along the more than 4-mile loop, she said.

“In this app, we will learn about Little Turtle, who fought for this land and his people body and soul, John A. Roebling, the engineer who built this marvel of a bridge, well before he designed the Brooklyn Bridge, Daniel Carter Beard, Simon Kenton and Mary Green, the first female steamboat captain,” Brians Ragusa said. “It’s reaching a region and it’s speaking to not just the locals here but anyone who sets foot here.”

Those who attend America’s River Roots in Cincinnati will find activities at the Freedom Center, Schmidlapp Gardens, Yeatman’s Cove, Public Landing and Purple People Bridge.

In Newport, activities will take place in Newport Festival Park and Ovation.

HOW TO GO