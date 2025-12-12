Breaking: Children services made mistakes leading up to 7-year-old’s death, state report says

America 250: Free film screenings planned across the SW Ohio region in 2026

Rooney Mara (left) and Cate Blanchett in "Carol," which will be screened in 2026 at The NEON and the Regal Fairfield Commons as part of Ohio Goes to the Movies' celebration of America's 250 birthday. The movie was filmed in Cincinnati in 2014. FILE

AMERICA 250
18 minutes ago
Ohio Goes to the Movies, an America 250-Ohio Signature Event, has released its calendar of 2026 film screenings including many in the Dayton region.

Ohio Goes to the Movies is a statewide celebration that kicks off on Feb. 11, 2026, delivering more than 250 free movie events hosted by venues in all 88 counties through October as part of Ohio’s official commemoration of America’s 250th anniversary.

Organizers said this first-ever initiative showcases Ohio’s long-standing influence on American film, its nationally recognized actors and directors and the iconic movies filmed across the state.

“Ohio has played a significant role in the history of American film and continues to attract talent, productions and storytelling that resonate around the world,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine in a press statement. “Ohio Goes to the Movies ensures that residents in every community can participate in the America 250 celebration and rediscover the films that connect us.”

"Rain Man", starring Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman had scenes filmed in Cincinnati as well as at the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport. FILE

The 2026 series also recognizes many of the most popular films made in Ohio. Screenings across the state will feature films such as “The Shawshank Redemption” filmed in Mansfield and Upper Sandusky, “A Christmas Story” filmed in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood, “The Avengers” shot in downtown Cleveland and “Rain Man” filmed throughout Cincinnati.

FILE - In this photo provided by Courtesy Castle Rock Entertainment via the Library of Congress, a scene from the movie Shawshank Redemption, featuring inmates Red (Morgan Freeman), left, and Andy (Tim Robbins) gather in the prison yard at Shawshank. (Courtesy Castle Rock Entertainment/Library of Congress via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Organizers feel this initiative reflects the state’s creative depth and community pride.

“This celebration honors Ohio’s filmmakers, in front of and behind the camera, and the towns and cities that brought some of America’s most beloved stories to life,” said Molly Kreuzman, program director for Ohio Goes to the Movies in a press statement. “By offering more than 250 free events across all 88 counties, we are making the America 250 celebration accessible and meaningful for every Ohioan.”

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

BUTLER COUNTY

Fitton Center for Creative Arts — “Airborne” — June 27, 2026

AMC West Chester — “Saving Private Ryan” — Sept. 25, 2026

Oxford Community Arts Center — “Robin Hood: Men in Tights” — Oct. 2, 2026

AMC Classic Hamilton — “The Right Stuff” — Oct. 9. 2026

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY

Champaign County Library — “The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie” — May 2, 2026

Gloria Theatre — “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants” — June 13, 2026

CLARK COUNTY

Springfield State Theater — “La La Land” — Feb. 21, 2026

Clark County Public Library — “The Night of the Hunter” — Sept. 24, 2026

DARKE COUNTY

Arcanum Opera House — “Janice Meredith” — April 10, 2026

The Wayne Theatre — “Annie Oakley” — July 21, 2026

Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall — “Hocus Pocus”— Oct. 1, 2026

GREENE COUNTY

Cinemark The Greene — “The Outsiders” — March 1, 2026

Little Art Theatre — “The Sugarland Express” — March 5, 2026

Fairborn Phoenix — “Major League” — April 10, 2026

Fairborn Phoenix — “Super 8″ — May 1, 2026

Regal Fairfield Commons — “Carol” — May 9, 2026

Caesar Ford Park — “The Wizard of Oz” — Sept. 5, 2026

Yellow Springs Film Fest at The Foundry — “Resynator” — Oct. 4, 2026

Fairborn Phoenix — “Deadbeat at Dawn” and “The Manson Family” — Oct. 9, 2026

From left to right, Jack Haley as the Tin Man, Ray Bolger as the Scarecrow, Judy Garland as Dorothy and Bert Lahr as the Cowardly Lion in the MGM film 'The Wizard of Oz', 1939. (Photo by Authenticated News/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

Credit: Authenticated News

Credit: Authenticated News

MIAMI COUNTY

Troy-Miami County Public Library — “The Wizard of Oz” — May 22, 2026

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Dayton Metro Library — “Beloved” — February 26, 2026

Cinemark Huber Heights — “Wayne’s World” — March 1, 2026

Cinemark Dayton South — “Tommy Boy” — March 1, 2026

The Historic Plaza Theatre (Miamisburg) — “Rain Man” — April 1, 2026

Town Hall Theatre (Centerville) — “The Peanuts Movie” — April 11, 2026

The NEON — “Carol” — May 6, 2026

America’s Packard Museum — “Triangle Park” — May 9, 2026

Englewood Cinema — “Little Giants” — May 16, 2026

Melody 49 Twin Drive-In — “Major League” and “Mischief” — Aug. 30, 2026

Melody 49 Twin Drive-In — “The Avengers” and “Tommy Boy” — Aug. 30, 2026

The Historic Plaza Theatre (Miamisburg) — “The Silence of the Lambs” — Sept. 16, 2026

Oscar winning actress Cate Blanchett is filmed for a scene in the movie “Carol” outside Kosta’s Restaurant Monday, April 14, 2014, along Court Street in Hamilton. The movie also stars Rooney Mara. STAFF

PREBLE COUNTY

The Gym & Star Theatre — “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” — July 6, 2026

WARREN COUNTY

Republic Theatres — Colony Square — “The Hunger Games” — April 19, 2026

Harmon Museum — Armstrong Conference Center — “The Scarlet Letter” — Aug. 7, 2026

Regal Deerfield Town Center — “The Bikeriders” — Oct. 3, 2026

This image released by Focus Features shows Jodie Comer, left, and Austin Butler in a scene from "The Bikeriders." (Focus Features via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

For more information, visit ohiogoestothemovies.org/ogttmevents.

