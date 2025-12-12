America 250: Free film screenings planned across the SW Ohio region in 2026

Organizers said this first-ever initiative showcases Ohio’s long-standing influence on American film, its nationally recognized actors and directors and the iconic movies filmed across the state.

“Ohio has played a significant role in the history of American film and continues to attract talent, productions and storytelling that resonate around the world,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine in a press statement. “Ohio Goes to the Movies ensures that residents in every community can participate in the America 250 celebration and rediscover the films that connect us.”

The 2026 series also recognizes many of the most popular films made in Ohio. Screenings across the state will feature films such as “The Shawshank Redemption” filmed in Mansfield and Upper Sandusky, “A Christmas Story” filmed in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood, “The Avengers” shot in downtown Cleveland and “Rain Man” filmed throughout Cincinnati.

Organizers feel this initiative reflects the state’s creative depth and community pride.

“This celebration honors Ohio’s filmmakers, in front of and behind the camera, and the towns and cities that brought some of America’s most beloved stories to life,” said Molly Kreuzman, program director for Ohio Goes to the Movies in a press statement. “By offering more than 250 free events across all 88 counties, we are making the America 250 celebration accessible and meaningful for every Ohioan.”

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

BUTLER COUNTY

Fitton Center for Creative Arts — “Airborne” — June 27, 2026

AMC West Chester — “Saving Private Ryan” — Sept. 25, 2026

Oxford Community Arts Center — “Robin Hood: Men in Tights” — Oct. 2, 2026

AMC Classic Hamilton — “The Right Stuff” — Oct. 9. 2026

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY

Champaign County Library — “The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie” — May 2, 2026

Gloria Theatre — “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants” — June 13, 2026

CLARK COUNTY

Springfield State Theater — “La La Land” — Feb. 21, 2026

Clark County Public Library — “The Night of the Hunter” — Sept. 24, 2026

DARKE COUNTY

Arcanum Opera House — “Janice Meredith” — April 10, 2026

The Wayne Theatre — “Annie Oakley” — July 21, 2026

Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall — “Hocus Pocus”— Oct. 1, 2026

GREENE COUNTY

Cinemark The Greene — “The Outsiders” — March 1, 2026

Little Art Theatre — “The Sugarland Express” — March 5, 2026

Fairborn Phoenix — “Major League” — April 10, 2026

Fairborn Phoenix — “Super 8″ — May 1, 2026

Regal Fairfield Commons — “Carol” — May 9, 2026

Caesar Ford Park — “The Wizard of Oz” — Sept. 5, 2026

Yellow Springs Film Fest at The Foundry — “Resynator” — Oct. 4, 2026

Fairborn Phoenix — “Deadbeat at Dawn” and “The Manson Family” — Oct. 9, 2026

MIAMI COUNTY

Troy-Miami County Public Library — “The Wizard of Oz” — May 22, 2026

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Dayton Metro Library — “Beloved” — February 26, 2026

Cinemark Huber Heights — “Wayne’s World” — March 1, 2026

Cinemark Dayton South — “Tommy Boy” — March 1, 2026

The Historic Plaza Theatre (Miamisburg) — “Rain Man” — April 1, 2026

Town Hall Theatre (Centerville) — “The Peanuts Movie” — April 11, 2026

The NEON — “Carol” — May 6, 2026

America’s Packard Museum — “Triangle Park” — May 9, 2026

Englewood Cinema — “Little Giants” — May 16, 2026

Melody 49 Twin Drive-In — “Major League” and “Mischief” — Aug. 30, 2026

Melody 49 Twin Drive-In — “The Avengers” and “Tommy Boy” — Aug. 30, 2026

The Historic Plaza Theatre (Miamisburg) — “The Silence of the Lambs” — Sept. 16, 2026

PREBLE COUNTY

The Gym & Star Theatre — “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” — July 6, 2026

WARREN COUNTY

Republic Theatres — Colony Square — “The Hunger Games” — April 19, 2026

Harmon Museum — Armstrong Conference Center — “The Scarlet Letter” — Aug. 7, 2026

Regal Deerfield Town Center — “The Bikeriders” — Oct. 3, 2026

For more information, visit ohiogoestothemovies.org/ogttmevents.