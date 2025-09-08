Add White Castle to your list of places to find pumpkin flavor on the menu

"The rich and creamy dessert combines the warm flavor of pumpkin spice with the boldness of coffee and the sweet indulgence of cheesecake," states a news release from the company.

It also added Triple Cheese Tots, which infuses their regular tots with bits of cheddar, Colby jack and mozzarella cheese.

“We’re excited to welcome both of these crave-worthy treats to the menu,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “The new Pumpkin Latte Cheesecake dessert-on-a-stick is the perfect treat for autumn, blending the coziness of a pumpkin spice latte with the luscious texture of classic cheesecake. The Triple Cheese Tots are proof that three cheeses are better than one. They’re the ultimate cheesy companion to any Slider combo.”

The fall is sometimes dubbed “pumpkin spice” season by foodies who seek the popular flavor. The Pumpkin Spice Latte is back at Starbucks and includes milk, foam, pumpkin sauce, whipped cream, pumpkin spice topping and Signature Espresso.

At McDonald’s, in addition to the McCafé Pumpkin Spice Latte with pumpkin and cinnamon flavors, diners can get a Pumpkin & Crème Pie. And at Dunkin’, the fall menu has a Pumpkin Spice Iced Signature Latte that includes vanilla notes in addition to the pumpkin flavor. It’s topped with a caramel drizzle.