75 performers of all ages take stage for ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’

The musical based on the biblical story of Joseph and the coat of many colors will be performed at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

When Brown committed to directing “Joseph” last summer, she hadn’t yet realized she’d be changing jobs and taking on the SAC’s executive director role. Not wanting to give up the show, Brown looked at it as taking care of the business during the day and winding down with a musical she loved.

The show hadn’t been performed in the park previously and whereas the previous few shows were youth-oriented, this offers a wider range of ages that can perform that made it appealing.

“It’s been pretty impressive and fun. The nice thing about this show is if you came to see it all three times, you’ll see it a little different each time,” Brown said.

The versatility of the cast allows those who sing to focus on that and dancers to display that talent. Some of the dancers trained specially at a Dayton theater for the production.

Taylor Nelson is choreographing the show and the audience will see various dance styles, from country and western to rock to calypso.

A standout touch that wasn’t in the original show Brown added is silk dancing. A silk covering hanging over the stage will have the dancers performing amongst it.

“I like that ‘Joseph’ is eclectic and we didn’t just copy something else but did something unique,” she said.

Another plus is the cast has its largest ever group of performers in the 25-45 age range, along with a strong core group of men as several actors were needed to play Joseph’s 11 brothers. And there are 30 present and former members of the SAC’s Youth Arts Ambassadors performing or in the stage crew.

“This cast has really come together and are some of the kindest I’ve worked with, no divas,” Brown said, adding this type of interest bodes well for future productions.

She also noted another first: joining the live musicians in the orchestra pit will be a pair of youth musicians.

Anthony Reed is taking on his second consecutive lead in the Broadway in the Park series, this year as Joseph, and his fifth overall. When the title was announced, Reed knew he had to play the part.

“I’ve been listening to it for years. It’s the most fun to sing and I’ve put in a lot of work into it,” he said.

Reed could personally identify with Joseph’s journey of going from tough times and despair to success, having gone through the loss of a family member and is using that in his preparation.

“He goes through a long journey, singing ‘Close Every Door’ at his lowest point and going up,” he said. “It’s meant being able to put myself in that mindset.”

Reed has also noticed the enthusiasm of the cast, describing it as go, go, go at showtime and the action never stops, and wanting to make his performance stand out.

“The vocals make this cast feel professional-level,” he said.

This week’s Summer Arts Festival lineup also includes country trio Chapel Hart, which placed on “America’s Got Talent,” on Saturday, June 14 and the annual KidsFest featuring the Youth Arts Ambassadors’ performance of “Legally Blonde Jr.,” noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 22.

HOW TO GO

What: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

When: 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 18; Thursday, June 19 and Friday, June 20

Where: Veterans Park Amphitheater, 250 Cliff Park Road, Springfield

Cost: Free

More info: Presented by the Springfield Arts Council

Online: facebook.com/SpringfieldArtsCouncil