2025 guide to haunted houses in Dayton and the region

LAND OF ILLUSION: 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown; open 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 5 through Nov. 1. Six attractions can be found on the Land of Illusion grounds, including the Temple of Terror, Killer Klowns Haunted Maze and Dr. Psycho’s Haunted Estate. The park will also open a new maze this year, “Lights Out.” Online: landofillusion.com

BRIMSTONE HAUNT: 525 Brimstone Road, Wilmington; open select nights Sept. 12 through Nov. 1. Located on the grounds of the Ohio Renaissance Festival, Brimstone Haunt is a scream park featuring several attractions for guests to experience. This lineup includes Haunted Hayride, The Bog and Psychosis. The park also features axe throwing, dining locations and carnival games. Online: brimstonehaunt.com

DAYTON SCREAM PARK: 4040 Wrightway Road, Dayton; open dusk-midnight Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 12 through Nov. 1. Described as “where nightmares become reality,” the Dayton Scream Park will open for the season Sept. 12. This maze has guests traversing through daytonscreampark.com

THE DENT SCHOOLHOUSE: 5963 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati; open select nights Sept. 12 through Nov. 8. Located just outside downtown Cincinnati, the Dent Schoolhouse has guests traverse an old academy filled with killer faculty and other creatures. The haunt will also feature “Lights Out” on certain nights, where guests have to make their way through the maze in the dark. Online: dentschoolhouse.com

FACE YOUR FEARS HOTEL OF TERROR: 1291 Cold Springs Road, Springfield; open 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays Sept. 12 through Nov. 1. Voted as one of the top ten haunted attractions in the U.S. by Scare Factor, the Face Your Fears Hotel of Terror will be open select nights Sept. 12 through Nov. 1. Online: faceyourfearshaunt.com

TERROR MAZE: 6988 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield; open 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays Sept. 12 through Nov. 1. Terror Maze in Springfield has been a staple of Halloween in the area for over three decades. This year, the event will return Fridays and Saturdays from Sept. 12 through Nov. 1. Online: terrormaze.com

HELL’S DUNGEON: 3866 Linden Ave., Dayton; open Fridays and Saturdays Sept. 13 through Nov. 1. All-indoor venue. The team behind the haunt has dubbed 2025 as the “Year of the Rejects.” Online: facebook.com/hellsdungeondayton

LEWISBURG HAUNTED CAVE: 4392 Swishers Mill Road, Lewisburg; open 7 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays Sept. 13 through Nov. 1. Taking place inside a limestone cave 80 feet below ground, Lewisburg Haunted Cave is one of the longest haunted attractions in the world. As guests traverse this maze, they are surrounded by approximately 30,000 living bats. The venue also offers a tour focusing on the cave’s mining history, not intended to scare. Online: hauntedcaveatlewisburg.com

KINGS ISLAND HALLOWEEN HAUNT: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason; open select nights Sept. 19 through Nov. 1. Featuring six different haunted mazes, Kings Island’s Halloween Haunt is one of the area’s most popular fall events. Guests must purchase a Haunted Attractions Pass to enter these mazes. Access to the park’s five scare zones are included with the price of admission. Additionally, the park is debuting a upcharge experience based on “The Conjuring” film series, not included in the pass. Online: visitkingsisland.com/events/haunt

TWISTED TRAINS HAUNTED ATTRACTION: 5719 W. OH 73, Wilmington; open 7-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays Sept. 19 through Nov. 1. When the Halloween season rolls in, Kirkwood Camp and Adventure Park opens its Twisted Trails haunted attraction. At a certain point in this maze, guests must choose between two paths, each offering a unique selection of frights. Online: gokirkwood.com/events/twistedtrails

