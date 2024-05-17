What is a ‘third place’ and how do you know where yours is?

Breaking: Guns are allowed at Ohio county fairs, according to attorney general’s ruling

‘Places of worship, coffee shops, neighborhood bars – these can all be considered third places, but many may not consider nature as a go-to space for community connection.’
Immortal Vibes is a popular "third place" for some. It has a cocktail and bourbon bar, a coffee shop, a guitar store, and a music venue all in one located on Main Street in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Updated 1 hour ago
“Third place” was a term coined in 1989 by sociologist Ray Oldenburg in his book “The Great Good Place.” Third places are spaces other than one’s work or home where people can relax or hang out.

According to Oldenburg, third places have the following characteristics:

  • They are neutral ground. You don’t need an invitation.
  • They are unstructured, folks can come and go as they please.
  • They are not expensive.
  • They are near to work or home.
  • They have regulars, but strangers are not out of place.
  • Chatter, joking, and teasing are an integral part of a third place — they are joyful!
  • They are a place to talk. Conversation is king.

Read three contributors discuss the importance of these third places in the Dayton region and where you can go to find meaningful social connections in your community.

Dayton’s own Luv Locz Experiment played a concert on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton in celebration of Levitt’s Eichelberger 2024 Season Announcement of 44 free concerts. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Find, nurture ‘third places’ in your community

“How can we as individuals ensure that everyone has access to thriving third spaces? Through my work over the last six years with the Levitt I’ve learned it comes down to being intentional with two things: people and partnerships.

First, we must get to know each other on a personal level. Intentionally seek out people you wouldn’t have interacted with before and get to know them. This helps us break down our own implicit biases and then allows us to listen to understand. Maybe we are creating our spaces in a way that is making a group in our community feel unwelcome or uncomfortable. We won’t know until we ask and truly listen.”

- Read more from contributor Madeline Hart

Possum Creek MetroPark recently enhanced its nature play area - SOPHIA DAUGHERTY

icon to expand image

Summer is the season of outdoor third places

“Places of worship, coffee shops, neighborhood bars – these can all be considered third places, but many may not consider nature as a go-to space for community connection. As an introvert who often has to “extrovert,” nature has always been my preferred space where I can go to disconnect and decompress from being around people. However, I admittedly leaned a little too much into my introversion during the pandemic.

America’s loneliness epidemic is well-documented and pre-dates the pandemic, leading the United States Surgeon General to issue warnings that feelings of disconnection can increase risk of heart disease, stroke and dementia. Understanding these negative outcomes and that being present in nature can often reduce the risk of these same diseases, I made an effort to connect with people in the places where I feel the most comfortable – our region’s parks.”

- Read more from contributor Lauren Lemons

Step inside the new Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar, located at 146 E. Third St. in downtown Dayton’s Fire Blocks District. This location opened on December 30, 2020. Third Perk’s original location opened in 2016 at 46 W. Fifth St. Owner Juanita Darden decided to close the coffee shop February 20, 2020 for carpal-tunnel surgery but also had the desire to start fresh with a change of scenery. In addition to the downtown coffee shop, Darden operates Third Perk Express at the Dayton Mall. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Coffee shops create space for community and collaboration

“The notion of a coffeehouse embodies so much more than what might be served. It is the smile of the barista who knows your order. It is the stare of a stranger across the room that later becomes a friend. It is the world that you view out the window from inside as you sip your java. If you’re lucky, it feels like home.”

- Read more from contributor Juanita-Michelle Darden

