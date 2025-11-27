VOICES: Springfield and Wittenberg: Moving forward together

These efforts are already allowing Wittenberg to position itself more effectively as a partner to Springfield. A financially stable, forward-looking university is better equipped to collaborate on workforce development, innovation initiatives, neighborhood revitalization and cultural programming. It strengthens our talent pipeline, supports local businesses and attracts new residents and investment.

As both City Manager and a proud Wittenberg alumnus, I know firsthand how deeply the university’s success is intertwined with Springfield’s own future. Our City benefits when Wittenberg is strong, adaptable and prepared to educate the next generation of leaders.

Wittenberg’s restructuring is not a retreat—it’s a renewal. And Springfield stands ready to support and partner with an institution that remains vital to the fabric of our community.

Together, we can forge a brighter, more resilient future for both the university and the city we proudly call home.

Bryan Heck is Springfield’s City Manager.